Super Sunday at Pau

Jockeys Felix De Giles and Paulin Blot have captured the headlines in recent weeks, with their gravity-defying displays of jockeyship around the fierce cross-country course at Pau and this Sunday’s card at the southern-based track promises to be yet, another spectacular fixture.

With a mixed card of eleven races and just shy of €400,000 in prizemoney on offer, there is plenty of action to enjoy before the feature race of the day, the Gr.3 Grand Prix de Pau (15.12). Scrutinizing the card, our man in France Jason Kiely highlights some key players to follow through the afternoon.

Cottin defends Grand Prix crown

Hailed as the ‘King of Pau’ back in his riding days, ex-jockey David Cottin continues to don the title, having switched his attentions to training. Responsible for the winner of the Gr.3 Grand Prix de Pau (in both a riding and training capacity) on five of the last ten running’s of the race, the 31-year-old trainer looks to saddle a fourth successive winner in the contest with progressive mare Hispanic Moon.

Despite most of his team performing below expectations through the winter, the Cottin-trained Hispanic Moon has flourished in recent months and boasts a similar profile to the 2019 winner of this race, Laterana. Winner of her most recent start and the only five-year-old in the field, Hispanic Moon has a solid record at Pau and benefits from a huge weight allowance from her ten rivals, carrying only 63kgs for the 5,300m contest.

Aboard the two most recent winners of this race, jockey Kevin Nabet has chosen to partner Hispanic Moon, instead of her stablemate Lateranito, (whom he was successful on at this track last season). However, a question mark remains over the mares staying ability. She has never raced over further than 3,900m (form is 212 at the distance), but if handling the colossal step up in trip, then Hispanic Moon looks a leading candidate to plunder the €63,000 first prize.

Nicolle army go to war

Champion trainer François Nicolle may have claimed all before him last season, having notched up almost €10 million in prizemoney, but the Grand Prix de Pau still illudes the Royan-based handler.

Responsible for four of the eleven runners in this year’s race, Nicolle could claim a maiden success in the Gr.3 contest this weekend. The highest-rated horse in the field and second in this race last year Eddy De Balme, lacks a recent run and the eight-year-old has endured a difficult season. If returning to his best, then he looks the leading hope from the Nicolle camp and merits huge respect, especially at Pau.

The pair of seven-year-old’s Flying Startandco and Happy Monarch, look to have a bit to find with Eddy De Balme on ratings and may be more suited to listed events at Auteuil. The fourth runner from the Nicolle string, Polinuit surprised plenty when taking a listed contest at Bordeaux in November. Officially rated more than 10kgs lower than Eddy De Balme, this looks a difficult task for Polinuit, but having relished the step up to 5,300m recently, the eight-year-old could get involved again here.