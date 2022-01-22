Jason Kiely previews Sunday's racing at Pau and he expects David Cottin to be amongst the winners.
Jockeys Felix De Giles and Paulin Blot have captured the headlines in recent weeks, with their gravity-defying displays of jockeyship around the fierce cross-country course at Pau and this Sunday’s card at the southern-based track promises to be yet, another spectacular fixture.
With a mixed card of eleven races and just shy of €400,000 in prizemoney on offer, there is plenty of action to enjoy before the feature race of the day, the Gr.3 Grand Prix de Pau (15.12). Scrutinizing the card, our man in France Jason Kiely highlights some key players to follow through the afternoon.
Hailed as the ‘King of Pau’ back in his riding days, ex-jockey David Cottin continues to don the title, having switched his attentions to training. Responsible for the winner of the Gr.3 Grand Prix de Pau (in both a riding and training capacity) on five of the last ten running’s of the race, the 31-year-old trainer looks to saddle a fourth successive winner in the contest with progressive mare Hispanic Moon.
Despite most of his team performing below expectations through the winter, the Cottin-trained Hispanic Moon has flourished in recent months and boasts a similar profile to the 2019 winner of this race, Laterana. Winner of her most recent start and the only five-year-old in the field, Hispanic Moon has a solid record at Pau and benefits from a huge weight allowance from her ten rivals, carrying only 63kgs for the 5,300m contest.
Aboard the two most recent winners of this race, jockey Kevin Nabet has chosen to partner Hispanic Moon, instead of her stablemate Lateranito, (whom he was successful on at this track last season). However, a question mark remains over the mares staying ability. She has never raced over further than 3,900m (form is 212 at the distance), but if handling the colossal step up in trip, then Hispanic Moon looks a leading candidate to plunder the €63,000 first prize.
Champion trainer François Nicolle may have claimed all before him last season, having notched up almost €10 million in prizemoney, but the Grand Prix de Pau still illudes the Royan-based handler.
Responsible for four of the eleven runners in this year’s race, Nicolle could claim a maiden success in the Gr.3 contest this weekend. The highest-rated horse in the field and second in this race last year Eddy De Balme, lacks a recent run and the eight-year-old has endured a difficult season. If returning to his best, then he looks the leading hope from the Nicolle camp and merits huge respect, especially at Pau.
The pair of seven-year-old’s Flying Startandco and Happy Monarch, look to have a bit to find with Eddy De Balme on ratings and may be more suited to listed events at Auteuil. The fourth runner from the Nicolle string, Polinuit surprised plenty when taking a listed contest at Bordeaux in November. Officially rated more than 10kgs lower than Eddy De Balme, this looks a difficult task for Polinuit, but having relished the step up to 5,300m recently, the eight-year-old could get involved again here.
Contrary to in Britain, a horse can be considered ‘exposed’ by the age of five or six in France and may be tilted towards the very popular cross-country discipline, which sometimes offers a boost in performance.
Hip Hop Conti (12.40) has proved a great money spinner for connections thus far winning two of his eleven starts but having been well held off his current handicap mark, trainer Emmanuel Clayeux has decided to take the cross-country route with the five-year-old gelding. A master when it comes to training cross-country horses, Clayeux has tasted Cheltenham success with horses like Diesel d’Allier and Urgent de Gregaine, who were also both debuted relatively young at this discipline.
If taking to the mammoth obstacles at Pau, then Hip Hop Conti should take all the beating and could be a horse to follow in cross country races. He is the class horse in the field, jumps superbly and has the assistance of champion jockey James Reveley, who rides the Pau cross-country course to perfection.
Breeder of Envoi Allen Bruno Vagne will be hoping that his homebred filly Illico Allen (15.49) can be the latest of his home produce to hit the winner’s enclosure. The four-year-old filly makes her hurdles bow following three respectable runs on the flat and is set to be partnered by Felix De Giles. Trained by Anne-Sophie Pacault, Illico Allen is a full sister to the very talented Concerto d’Allen and should make a bold bid in what looks a very open race.
Not a standout choice on paper, Idyle Roque (13.15) could be the surprise package on her racecourse debut. From a precocious family, Idyle Roque is a sister to Happy Roque, who was a runaway winner on debut last season. Her trainer Daniella Mele does exceptionally well at Pau and again, the booking of champion jockey James Reveley takes the eye, in what looks a weak race.
Although this weekend’s meeting is centred around the jumps, there are several flat races scattered across the card and the Jean-Claude Rouget trained Kotari (11.35) should take the three-year-old maiden. On fire with his winter runners, Rouget debuts the son of Nathanel over 2,000m and despite being drawn in stall 13, Kotari should be able to start his career off with a success. Bred by HH The Aga Khan, Kotari comes from a solid line of middle-distance black-type winners and is partnered by evergreen jockey Jean-Bernard Eyquem.