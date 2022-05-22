MULLINS BIDS TO MAKE HISTORY

Only one overseas raider has been placed in the race since Fred Winter and Mandarin won it in 1962 – the Irish-trained Captain Christy all the way back in 1975.

With this in mind, credit must go to Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who has stubbornly supported the race over recent years without fruition. This year however, the Closutton maestro saddles arguably his most realistic chance in the race, dual Chelteham Gold Cup winner, Al Boum Photo.

Running in France for the first time since falling on his debut at Moulins in 2015, Al Boum Photo spearheads a Mullins-trained trio which includes Franco De Port and Rachael Blackmore’s mount Burrow’s Saint, who finished fifth in the race back in 2019.

Unsuccessful in both the Irish and English equivalent this term, Al Boum Photo will face fifteen rivals in Sunday’s 6,000 (3m 6f) showpiece and is the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.

With his runners often found out by complexity of the atypical obstacles (including a 5.5m wide water jump), the Mullins gelding’s jumping is set to be put to the most severe test yet, but although Al Boum Photo is 10 years of age, he is the highest rated horse the trainer has fielded for the race and looks a credible challenge to the home team, led by the Guillaume Macaire-trained pair of Feu Follet and Sel Jem.

Franco De Port made a winning debut at the track in 2019, but the Gr.1 winning gelding looks up against it on Sunday, having struggled to see out the trip in the Irish Grand National.

Fifth in this race in 2019 when only a six-year-old, the Rich Ricci-owned Burrow’s Saint looks a lively outsider for jockey Rachael Blackmore. Having ridden Ajas (7th) in the race last term for Cheltenham Festival winning trainer David Cottin, the heroic female rider looks set for a better spin over the fabled fences this time round and could be a surprise package in the €820,000 chase.

DURKAN AND HOBSON TAKES CHANCES

Chartering new territory with his first ever runner in France, Irish-trainer William Durkan saddles Uttoxeter’s Midlands Grand National winner Screaming Colours for the Grand Steeple Chase de Paris.

A stamina specialist, the eleven-year-old would become the oldest horse to win the race since Mid Dancer in 2012, but strictly on figures the Conor Orr ridden Listed winner looks up against it.

A regular supporter of French racing, UK trainer Richard Hobson sends out his stable star Lord Du Mesnil, who has contested a handful of races at the track. Although experienced over the fences, Lord Du Mesnil has little chance in the feature, with Hobsons chance of a winner more likely to come from Saint Xavier in the first.