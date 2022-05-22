Our man in France Jason Kiely previews Sunday’s top-class Grand Steeple Chase de Paris card at Auteuil.
Only one overseas raider has been placed in the race since Fred Winter and Mandarin won it in 1962 – the Irish-trained Captain Christy all the way back in 1975.
With this in mind, credit must go to Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who has stubbornly supported the race over recent years without fruition. This year however, the Closutton maestro saddles arguably his most realistic chance in the race, dual Chelteham Gold Cup winner, Al Boum Photo.
Running in France for the first time since falling on his debut at Moulins in 2015, Al Boum Photo spearheads a Mullins-trained trio which includes Franco De Port and Rachael Blackmore’s mount Burrow’s Saint, who finished fifth in the race back in 2019.
Unsuccessful in both the Irish and English equivalent this term, Al Boum Photo will face fifteen rivals in Sunday’s 6,000 (3m 6f) showpiece and is the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.
With his runners often found out by complexity of the atypical obstacles (including a 5.5m wide water jump), the Mullins gelding’s jumping is set to be put to the most severe test yet, but although Al Boum Photo is 10 years of age, he is the highest rated horse the trainer has fielded for the race and looks a credible challenge to the home team, led by the Guillaume Macaire-trained pair of Feu Follet and Sel Jem.
Franco De Port made a winning debut at the track in 2019, but the Gr.1 winning gelding looks up against it on Sunday, having struggled to see out the trip in the Irish Grand National.
Fifth in this race in 2019 when only a six-year-old, the Rich Ricci-owned Burrow’s Saint looks a lively outsider for jockey Rachael Blackmore. Having ridden Ajas (7th) in the race last term for Cheltenham Festival winning trainer David Cottin, the heroic female rider looks set for a better spin over the fabled fences this time round and could be a surprise package in the €820,000 chase.
Chartering new territory with his first ever runner in France, Irish-trainer William Durkan saddles Uttoxeter’s Midlands Grand National winner Screaming Colours for the Grand Steeple Chase de Paris.
A stamina specialist, the eleven-year-old would become the oldest horse to win the race since Mid Dancer in 2012, but strictly on figures the Conor Orr ridden Listed winner looks up against it.
A regular supporter of French racing, UK trainer Richard Hobson sends out his stable star Lord Du Mesnil, who has contested a handful of races at the track. Although experienced over the fences, Lord Du Mesnil has little chance in the feature, with Hobsons chance of a winner more likely to come from Saint Xavier in the first.
The French challenge is headed up by the Guillaume Macaire trained duo of Feu Follet and the five-year-old Sel Gem. The latter has been extremely impressive throughout the winter months and is one of the leaders of his generation, but five-year olds to struggle on their first attempt in this race and he may be more suited to the 2023 renewal.
Feu Follet on the other hand is battle hardened over number of seasons and finished third in this race two years ago. Unbeaten this season from two runs, Feu Follet looks like the leading French hope for Sunday's spectacle and if successful, then his trainer Guillaume Macaire will become the winning most handler in history with seven victories. Champion trainer François Nicolle saddles four in the race, Glorice, Eddy De Balme, Starlet Du Mesnil and the five-year-old Niko Has.
Nicolle has not yet won the Grand Steeplechase de Paris and despite saddling four runners, the Royan-based handler my struggle to hit the target again this term although they would all hold solid place claims, with Niko Has the most interesting.
Some lively outsiders include the Emmanuel Clayeux trained pair of Enjeu d’Arthel, ridden by Charlie Deutch and Gex, the choice of champion jockey James Reveley.
VERDICT 15.00: 1. FEU FOLLET 2. AL BOUM PHOTO 3. SEL GEM 4. NIKO HAS
A Gr.1 reserved to four-year-old chasers, the Prix Ferdinand Dufaure (16.15) is a hugely influential part of the French calender.
Both Master Minded and Long Run have finished second in this race in years gone by and this year’s contest looks right up there in terms of quality. Twelve runners head to post for the €350,000 chase, which looks likely to be disputed between the trio of La Manigance, Latino Des Isles and Guillaume Macaire’s Impressive.
Undefeated over fences until his most recent start, Latino Des Isles was the ante-post favourite for this race until his recent defeat by filly La Manigance. The François Nicolle-trained filly looked supernatural in victory that day and it is difficult to see a reversal of the placings.
The rain softened ground may hinder the pair, who are blessed with high cruising speeds and could offer a chance to Impressive, who has been running well in defeat all season and could do well here.
VERDICT 16.15 1. LA MANIGANCE 2. LATINO DES ISLES 3. IMPRESSIVE
Trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille’s team have been in tremendous form over recent months and the trainer could saddle Hawai Du Berlais to her first Gr.1 in the Prix Alain Du Breil (16.50). Ridden by Pierre Dubourg, who was on the scoresheet on Saturday’s card, Hawai Du Berlais lowered the colours of Gr.1 winner Kyrov last time out.
A winner on four of her six starts, the well-bred filly is a specialist around Auteuil and if producing a similar performance, then she should have Kyrov in her wing mirrors once again.
Imprenable was very impressive last term for trainer Gabriel Leenders and could be the each-way selection in a wide-open race for the placings.
VERDICT 16.50 1. HAWAI DU BERLAIS 2. KYROV 3. IMPRENABLE
The first race on the card, the Prix Marechal Foch (or French Foxhunters) sees twelve amateur ridden horses go to post, with plenty of British interest.
Oliver Greenhall and Josh Guerriero’s recent Kempton and Ludlow winner Gesskille makes the return to his native France. Formerly trained by François Nicolle, the gelding looks superbly placed by connections and should be difficult to beat for jockey Toby Wynne, who was onboard at Ludlow.
The aforementioned Saint Xavier also holds a premium chance in the race for Richard Hobson and is one of the highest rated horses in the field, while Sophie Leech saddles Two Taffs with daughter Roisin in the plate.
Always a supporter of UK racing, trainer Emmanuel Clayeux has secured the services of both Paddy Mullins, who rides Gentleman De Reve and Freddie Mitchell, who is aboard Gaillard Mag.