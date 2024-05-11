Sporting Life
The Wizard Of Eye wins the Victoria Cup
The Wizard Of Eye wins the Victoria Cup

Victoria Cup report and replay: The Wizard Of Eye wins thriller

By David Ord
16:04 · SAT May 11, 2024

The Wizard Of Eye made a winning start for the Charlie Fellowes team in the Lavazza & Ascot 10 Year Anniversary Victoria Cup at Ascot.

A well-backed 7/1 chance, he joined the Newmarket handler from Stan Moore over the winter but a furlong-and-a-half out had three lengths to find on the leader Ramazan (14/1) who had first run.

However under a cool Tom Marquand he got there in the nick of time, winning by a head, with ten-year-old Bless Him a further short-head away in third.

The winning trainer told ITV Racing: “He’s a really talented horse and that will have done his confidence the world of good to get his head in front again. Maybe seven is his trip, he switched off beautifully there and came through, Tom gave him a peach of a ride. He literally did what I told him to do.

“When a horse gets moved to you with a big reputation and some very good form with Stan you don’t want to muck it up and so it’s nice to have owners’ confidence in you rewarded. Hopefully he can kick on from here.”

