Succesful on his reappearance at Newmarket, Amamda Perrett's charge was always towards the fore in the group racing down the far side but drifted towards the centre as he came off the bridle - and went to the front - passing the two furlong marker.

Jim Crowley's mount was never in danger of defeat though, hitting the line hard and four lengths clear of Biggles.

Last year's winner Vafortino (11/1) ran on for third ahead of Spycatcher (11/1) and Safe Voyage (14/1) but nothing was going to land a blow to Rebel Territory from some way out.