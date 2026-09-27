Vicki Gibbins talks to red-hot jockeys Billy Loughnane and Saffie Osborne

Two jockeys, one very busy year.

Billy Loughnane and Saffie Osborne have enjoyed the season of their lives. Loughnane became the youngest jockey to win a British Classic in the 2000 Guineas with Bow Echo and Osborne took her own little piece of racing history in the St Leger at Doncaster, the first female jockey to triumph in a British Classic. The pair started in the weighing room together, have the same drive and determination required to succeed and share a similar pedigree, the children of racing heritage. Billy is the son of trainer Mark Loughnane and came through the pony-racing ranks whilst Saffie won an individual and team gold medal at the eventing European Pony Championships before transitioning to racing, all under the watchful eye of father Jamie Osborne, former jumps jockey and trainer. “Billy’s dad is always turning up, giving him big hugs in the winners’ enclosure and it’s very sweet - my dad was at Bath Racecourse when I won a Classic!” says Osborne.

Saffie Osborne celebrates with the Betfred St Leger trophy

“Yeah, dad would always be there,” confirms Billy. “I think because your dad has been there and done it as a jockey, it’s a little different." “No, he just didn’t think I would win,” corrects Saffie, with a laugh. “Dad has always said to enjoy it. This is the only time of your life that you can do this part of your life, and you never want to look back on it and not enjoy it. “Dad always said work hard and keep your head down,” Billy adds. Classic-winning jockey or not, you are never too old to be told off by your father. “I forgot to put a heart-rate monitor on a horse that I was working last week and I was called some expletive words,” smiles Saffie. “Dad has never given me a bollocking for a ride – if I’ve given a horse a bad one, I tend to come in and say so."

Billy Loughnane (left) pictured with George Boughey and the Sussex Stakes trophy

“I had plenty of tellings-off when I was starting out, especially when I was claiming, but it always made me better. Dad tended to give it out,” laughs Billy. “Now I tend to give it back!” From pony riding to full-time jockeys, Osborne and Loughnane made an immediate impact. They achieved British Group victories in their opening season as professionals, both coming at Ascot. “It takes a while and you need to gain everyone’s respect,” says Saffie. “We’re both very lucky to have grown up in this weighing room because you learn so much from some very good jockeys." Billy agrees, adding: “Gaining the respect is hard, but everyone is there to help and learn from." "Ryan [Moore] was always the GOAT, growing up," muses Saffie. “Still is,” laughs Billy. “If you’re following him in a race, you know you’re probably in the right place." With the fixture list showing little sign of reduction, the day-to-day grind of a jockey’s lifestyle is hectic and there are few opportunities to relax. But how? “Sleeping,” both say in unison. “Saffie and I are racing every day, the majority of the time,” says Billy. “It’s relentless, especially at this time of year. I’ll sometimes watch something if I’m not driving." “I’ve just finished the second season of The Gentleman and about to start the second season of Mobland,” Saffie adds. “All quite aggressive, I suppose!" Osborne was at Newmarket, watching the 2000 Guineas from the weighing room as Loughnane became the youngest jockey to win a British Classic, aged 20. “Billy and I started within a couple of years of each other, so it’s been amazing to see what he’s done and achieved,” she says. “When he won the Guineas, it was an incredible atmosphere, and we were all so delighted for him. We’ve both grown up in the sport and we both know how hard it is, so it’s easy to be happy for everyone."

Billy Loughnane punches the air

“It was my best day on a racecourse,” Billy reminisces. “I’m very lucky to have found a horse like Bow Echo so early in my career. The Guineas was the only time during the year where there was almost no pressure and no-one really knew how good he was until then." Fast-forward to the St Leger at Doncaster, it was Billy’s turn to watch a Classic being won, as he chased home Saffie and Highwayman to finish second on Joseph O’Brien’s Enceladus. “Obviously, you’ve finished second in a Classic and you’re gutted. But I’d followed Saffie through and she’d given Highwayman the perfect ride. It was probably about an hour later, when you were on the way home, that it sunk in what Saffie had achieved.”

Saffie Osborne makes history on Highwayman