Vicki Gibbins goes behind the scenes at Manor House Stables with Michael Owen & Hugo Palmer

Sat in front of a Classic-winning trainer and England footballing legend, I feel an air of distinct trepidation, but nothing breaks the ice like a good old-fashioned game of Mr and Mrs.

“I suppose you better come too then,” Hugo opens the door and rolls his eyes at an amused Michael Owen.

“What’s your favourite thing about each other?” I ask.

“Hugo is everything you want in a trainer,” says Michael. “Racing is his passion, not his job. I can come in and ask if he’s seen the filly that won the two o’clock at Nottingham – he’s seen it, knows the pedigree and has an opinion. Classic-winning trainers don’t grow on trees and I think he’s the most underrated two-year-old trainer in the country.”

“Michael is the best loser you could possibly imagine,” responds Hugo. “Racing is about winning but you do lose a lot. For someone who has won at the highest level, to take losing on the chin as he does, makes my job unbelievably easy. His enthusiasm is infectious – whether that’s serving drinks behind the bar in the owner’s lounge, getting people to buy a horse or at the sales.”

“And the most irritating?”

“When Hugo took the job, it used to be Mondays,” Michael laughs. “For the first three or four months, he was driving between here and Newmarket, getting used to the place and organising things how he’d like them. On a Monday at around five o’clock, I’d have a voice note, usually about eight minutes long, of all the things that had p***** him off. I’d be relieved if it was only four minutes.”

“His obsession with being centre of attention is the funniest thing,” says Hugo, provoking outraged laughter from Michael.

“We had a racecourse gallop at Southwell with some two-year-olds and Michael’s daughter Gemma [Owen] was riding on the racecourse for the first time ahead of the Magnolia Cup [charity race at Goodwood]. After the gallop, the horse jinked and dumped her into the rail. We rushed to her, Michael jumped the rail and as soon as he realised his beloved first-born wasn’t injured – ‘I’ve still got it, did you see how fast I was?’”

The pair are warm, funny and clearly friends.

“We don’t fall out that often, do we?” smiles Hugo.

“No, but it’s good to be able to say something to each other and know it’s taken the right way,” responds Michael. “If one of us isn’t happy with something, we have the relationship where we can both say it.”

There’s an obvious respect for each other’s individual talents and they share a united determination for improvement.

“You need to know the end game before you set off, and the end game is for Hugo to be Champion Trainer,” explains Michael. “I can’t do it on my own, so the only way to be number one in the country is by outside investment.”

“There’s a cohort of trainers who can do the job and do it well,” adds Hugo. “The difference between where they finish in the trainers’ table is the raw material they have to work with. The greatest thing about Manor House Stables is the people who drive in the gate and think they might want a racehorse, almost always go away owning one.”