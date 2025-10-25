Via Sistina wins second Cox Plate | Onesmoothoperator set for Melbourne Cup

Victory provided Via Sistina with an eleventh top flight success, one of which came for former trainer George Boughey in the Pretty Polly Stakes, and saw her become just the fourth mare to win consecutive Cox Plates and the first since the great Winx (who won four).

It was the last running of the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley before the track closes for redevelopment and it produced an enthralling finish with Via Sistina edging out Buckaroo by a half-head.

It was a fourth consecutive Cox Plate win for jockey James McDonald and a sixth in total for Waller who told racenet.com.au: "First one was special, these are bonuses.

"It was a great race. A classic Cox Plate. James had to get going early and everyone could see him. He was five wide turning for home. She was great and Treasurethe Moment was awesome and gave it something to chase. And Buckaroo that was … I'm glad Via won and Buckaroo, he's run out of his skin."

McDonald added: "It was a sensational feeling. She raced a little bit keen for a bit but her incredible will to win shone through there and she's a champion racehorse.

"I'm so proud of her. She deserved to be in the same breath as Sunline and those sort of horses with two Cox Plates."