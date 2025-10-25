Via Sistina wins second Cox Plate | Onesmoothoperator set for Melbourne Cup

Via Sistina gained a hard-fought success in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on Saturday as trainer Chris Waller recorded a one-two in the Group 1.
Victory provided Via Sistina with an eleventh top flight success, one of which came for former trainer George Boughey in the Pretty Polly Stakes, and saw her become just the fourth mare to win consecutive Cox Plates and the first since the great Winx (who won four).
It was the last running of the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley before the track closes for redevelopment and it produced an enthralling finish with Via Sistina edging out Buckaroo by a half-head.
It was a fourth consecutive Cox Plate win for jockey James McDonald and a sixth in total for Waller who told racenet.com.au: "First one was special, these are bonuses.
"It was a great race. A classic Cox Plate. James had to get going early and everyone could see him. He was five wide turning for home. She was great and Treasurethe Moment was awesome and gave it something to chase. And Buckaroo that was … I'm glad Via won and Buckaroo, he's run out of his skin."
McDonald added: "It was a sensational feeling. She raced a little bit keen for a bit but her incredible will to win shone through there and she's a champion racehorse.
"I'm so proud of her. She deserved to be in the same breath as Sunline and those sort of horses with two Cox Plates."
Buckaroo remains in the frame for the Melbourne Cup, a race that is firmly on the agenda for Brian Ellison's Onesmoothoperator.
The winner of the Geelong Cup in 2024 suffered a less than ideal preparation going into Flemington last year and Ellison is hoping for a smoother run this time around.
Ridden by Mark Zahra, Onesmoothoperator swooped late to win the Group 2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup with this year's Geelong Cup abandoned due to the weather.
"He's been working really well, his times have been good," Ellison said.
"He's got a lot of speed, and that's why you have to rate him. I thought we had a bit to do at one stage, but when he pulled him out, he picked up well. I know he's got a great turn of foot, you just can't ride him handy, you have to ride him for luck. He gave him a great ride.
"I just want ten days with no dramas like we did last year, like we've had before and he'll run well at Flemington. I'm not sure he's going to win it because it's a really hot race, he won't disgrace himself."
Zahra, who will be replaced in the saddle by Harry Coffey in the Melbourne Cup, added: "He ran very well in it last year I think off a wide barrier.
"He's definitely not without hope, 52kg, he settles well and he'll run the trip so he's definitely got a chance."
Onesmoothoperator is rated a 14/1 chance by Sky Bet for the Lexus Melbourne Cup with Buckaroo two points shorter.
The Joseph O'Brien trained Al Riffa is their 4/1 favourite from Half Yours at 9/2, Valiant King 8/1, Presage Nocturne 10/1 and 12s bar.
