Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes result, report, reaction and free video replay

Pershaada justified 11/4 favouritism with a clear-cut success in the Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes.
It didn't look like that would be the case when eventual runner-up Adonius (5/1) took a length out of the field shortly after the two furlong marker.
However Sean Levey was conjuring up a challenge aboard the Richard Hannon-trained winner who swept past and went on to score by two lengths.
The strong-travelling Hell Of A Spin (66/1) ran well in third.
Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes Result
1st PERSHAADA 11/4 favourite
2nd Adonius 5/1
3rd Hell Of A Spin 66/1
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Post-race reaction:
Winning rider Sean Levey told ITV Racing: "She is decent. She's very quick and she's learned how to race properly. She's behind the bit now and that's how you want them.
"At halfway she was starting to get a bit keen as the pace was slacking, but as soon as she got the gap she quickened and finished strongly."
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