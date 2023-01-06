David Pipe believes Ramses De Teillee has a fine chance of landing the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Sandown if in the same form as his Warwick reappearance.

It is seven years since the Pond House handler won the inaugural running of the popular veterans’ series finale with Soll – and he appears to have found a horse who fits the bill to add to his tally in the form of the dashing front-running grey. The 11-year-old galloped the opposition into submission on his veterans’ chase debut in November and with rain forecast for the Esher venue on race day, conditions could be perfect for the five-time fences winner.

Pipe said: “He won well at Warwick and is in good form at home and if the Ramses of Warwick turns up he’ll have a great chance. “They are great races these veterans’ races and it is great to see the final well supported.” On Ramses De Teillee having to shoulder top-weight in the £100,000 staying contest, Pipe added: “He’s earned the right and deserved it. He’s 11-years-old, but he’s full of life at home and it will be soft enough for him."

Sandown Preview: Tolworth Hurdle and Veterans Chase

Another grey in the field is Charlie Longsdon’s popular mare Snow Leopardess, who was among the market principals for last year’s Grand National. She also made her return at Warwick in the race won by Ramses De Teillee, but only got as far as the first when pulled up by Aidan Coleman having slipped and made a mistake. The 11-year-old finally got a run under her belt when eighth in the Becher Chase over the National fences and Longsdon is hoping to see plenty of rain fall before the off in a race he won with Pete The Fete in 2017. He said: “We’re looking forward to it and the more rain the better. It is a very, very strong race and an 18-runner field, but she seems to like the attritional going and with the rain forecast for Saturday, hopefully that will come and we’ll be happy. It will slow the rest of them down. “We’ve had some luck in the race in the past and we’ve had some great times with old Pete The Fete and Loose Chips, but the race is a lot stronger now. I’m looking forward to it and with the rain around hopefully she can run well."