Veterans Chase added to Cheltenham card on Friday week

The track announced last month that insufficient rain and an inability to water that particular course sufficiently, meant it would be unraceable next week. That race has been moved back to Festival Trials Day at the end of January which now becomes an eight-race card.

Next Friday's race, named in honour of the late Jilly Cooper, is added to a meeting which includes the Shloer Chase.

It’s a repeat of the scenario Cheltenham faced on Day One of the November Meeting a year ago, when the Veterans race saw Eldorado Allen beat Mister Coffey.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.