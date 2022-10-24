Auguste Rodin earned a Timeform rating of 121p for his authoritative success in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday, which places him behind only Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Little Big Bear (126p) among this season's juveniles.

Auguste Rodin was a record eleventh winner of the Futurity Trophy for O'Brien and, of those winners, only St Nicholas Abbey (123) registered a higher performance rating than Auguste Rodin at Doncaster.

Based on Timeform ratings, Auguste Rodin put up the best performance in winning the Futurity Trophy since St Nicholas Abbey in 2009, earning a figure 1 lb higher than Kingsbarns (2012), Saxon Warrior (2017) and Kameko (2019). Since 2009 five winners of the Futurity Trophy have gone on to win a British Classic - Camelot, Kingston Hill, Saxon Warrior, Magna Grecia and Kameko - and Auguste Rodin is now at the head of the betting for the 2000 Guineas and the Derby.

Auguste Rodin shares favouritism for the 2000 Guineas with stablemate Little Big Bear who has been absent since earning his figure of 126p with a stunning seven-length success in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August. Others who feature prominently in the juvenile pecking order this season include unbeaten Gimcrack winner Noble Style (119p), the tough and prolific Middle Park winner Blackbeard (118) and the Dewhurst one-two Chaldean (118) and Royal Scotsman (118). The median Timeform rating clocked by 2000 Guineas winners across the last ten years has been 125.5.