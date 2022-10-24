Check out the Timeform report on the Vertem Futurity Trophy, which was won in authoritative fashion by Auguste Rodin.

Although the race unfolded in unorthodox fashion, the field splitting into two groups with the three highest-drawn sticking to the stand rail and the rest coming down the centre, the latter group pressing on too far out, Auguste Rodin is still worth crediting with another significant step forward as he ran out an authoritative winner, giving Aidan O'Brien an eleventh success in the race, the frame filled by those who had been placed in lesser pattern events earlier in the season. Like other races on the card, conditions played their part in ensuring a thorough test of stamina.

Auguste Rodin hasn't looked back as he's gone through the grades since his unlucky debut defeat, putting up a very smart effort six weeks on from Leopardstown to run out a comfortable winner; patiently ridden, smooth headway from three furlongs out, ridden two furlongs out, led a furlong out, forged clear. He's bred along very similar lines to the 2017 winner of this, Saxon Warrior, by Deep Impact out of a Galileo mare, who went on to win the Guineas the following spring. Auguste Rodin convinces as the best classic prospect the yard has over the winter, even if his form lags a shade behind his stablemate Little Big Bear at this stage, though the Guineas will ask different questions of him, very likely to be much more of a speed test than here. It's not the biggest surprise that he's a shorter price for the Derby than the opening classic, every chance of staying a mile and a half on pedigree. Epictetus has come a long way in little time, this a second start in pattern company just a fortnight on from the Autumn Stakes and he ran to a similar level here as he again found only one too good, no doubting that he's a smart juvenile; mid-field, ridden over two furlongs out, forced to switch inside final furlong, plugged on. Though by Kingman, his dam was a Group 1 winner over a mile and quarter and this colt should stay that far next year.

Holloway Boy might have been a big price when winning the Chesham, but he's backed it up time and time again in pattern company since and ran well on form in a first-time visor, things perhaps not panning out ideally for him as he raced on the far side initially; held up, tanked along, led over two furlongs out, hung badly right to join other group, headed a furlong out, weakened. He ended up having a hard race and is probably done for the year now and though he's not far off smart, it remains to be seen if he can take his form any higher in 2023. Dancing Magic had seemed to have his limitations exposed in the Autumn Stakes and did so again in this even better race; chased leader, pushed along three furlongs out, weakened inside final furlong. Salt Lake City didn't have the chance the market suggested coming here on the back of just a maiden win and he matched his previous form, doing his job to ensure his stablemate got a good tow into the race; led group, headed two furlongs out, weakened.

Captain Wierzba had something to find stepping into top company and ran as well as could be expected; held up, pushed along over three furlongs out, never involved. King Of Steel had looked a good prospect when winning his maiden just 10 days ago and though advancing his form, looked out of his depth at this stage of his career; awkward leaving stalls, mid-field, pushed along soon after halfway, weakened over two furlongs out; he's a grand sort physically and remains with longer-term potential. Stormbuster was below form up in grade on softer ground than previously, having too much use made of him; led group, ridden under three furlongs out, headed over two furlongs out, hung left, weakened inside final furlong.