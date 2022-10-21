Aidan O’Brien has admitted to being concerned about the ground at Doncaster ahead of Derby favourite Auguste Rodin’s intended appearance in Saturday’s Vertem Futurity Trophy.

The master of Ballydoyle has saddled 10 previous winners of the Town Moor Group One, a joint record with the late Sir Henry Cecil. He has the chance to become the race’s most successful trainer outright if either Auguste Rodin or his stablemate Salt Lake City can prevail this weekend, although the participation of the likely favourite appears far from certain. Auguste Rodin had to settle for second on debut behind Beresford Stakes scorer Crypto Force, but is unbeaten since and shot to the top of the betting lists for next year’s Epsom Classic when securing Group Two honours at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

