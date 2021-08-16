The Camelot colt was impressive on his debut at Killarney and then really caught the eye when coming from last to first to win the Beresford Stakes by almost five lengths last month.

That Group Two has launched the careers of some equine greats down the years, including Sea The Stars.

O’Brien first won Saturday’s race with Saratoga Springs back in 1997, and his most recent victory with subsequent Guineas hero Magna Grecia in 2018 was his ninth, taking him one behind Sir Henry Cecil’s record of 10. He may also run Aikhal, Killavullen Stakes winner Glounthaune, Howth and Stone Age.