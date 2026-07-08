Venetian Sun to fly the flag for Karl Burke in July Cup at Newmarket

Bookmakers have installed the Commonwealth Cup winner as general 9/4 market leader for Saturday’s Group One sprint on the July Course and North Yorkshire trainer Burke is heading to Newmarket in a positive frame of mind ahead of his bid to claim the famous feature for the first time in his career.

He has tasted top-class glory in the six-furlong division courtesy of Quiet Reflection and Havana Grey and compares Venetian Sun favourably with the latter, another filly who won the Sandy Lane Stakes and Commonwealth Cup in 2016 before landing Haydock’s Sprint Cup Stakes, via a good third to Limaro in that summer’s July Cup.

Speaking on a press call organised by The Jockey Club, Burke said: “We’ve had some real good sprinters come through the yard, but she’s right up there with them for sure. I think you could compare them (Venetian Sun and Quiet Reflection) as they have similar temperaments; Quiet Reflection was a very laidback filly as well.

“I think Quiet Reflection was more reliant on soft ground, she had a tremendous turn of foot on very soft ground. Obviously, Venetian Sun put up an exceptional performance at Haydock (Sandy Lane Stakes) the first time she’s really had any cut in the ground, so that would lead me to believe that, if anything, she’s probably going to be better with more cut in the ground.

"We'll have a good look at the ground but I'm sure they've put plenty of water on it and I'm sure it'll be very safe.

“I can’t say she’s improved since Ascot as we’ll find that out on Saturday, I suppose. It’s certainly the toughest sprint she’s been in. To take on the older horses she’s got to step up again, but she looks fantastic and is working every bit as well as she has done.

“If there’s a chink her armour then we haven’t found it yet. Maybe a mile is what’s going to get her beat, but over those sprint trips I think she’s very, very good.

“She takes her racing very well, she’s very professional as you can see when you see her on the track. She did a really good piece of work at the end of last week and did a little breeze yesterday.”

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