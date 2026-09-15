Venetian Sun to be offered at Tattersalls December Mares Sale

Venetian Sun is set to be one of the star lots at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.
Trained by Karl Burke, the daughter of Starman was a brilliant two-year-old, winning the Albany, Duchess of Cambridge and Group One Prix Morny.
She trained on well at three, running away with the Sandy Lane at Haydock before landing the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. After finishing second behind Comanche Brave in the July Cup, she suffered a strain to a tendon in August and was ruled out for the season.
Her prospective new owners could consider racing on next year or retire her to begin a broodmare career.
Explaining the decision Patrick Veitch, who works closely with owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’ve made the decision to take her and send her to the December Sales. Obviously, we’re a growing organisation but as yet not as big as the biggest organisations and with Santorini Star and Sky Majesty also to retire this year, we felt at some point along the line we have to make some sales.
“And with Venetian Sun being such an enticing offering, we’ve decided to send her to the December Sales. She has had a minor tendon injury so there will be a decision over whether someone wants to race her next year but her prime attraction is the family and she hopefully has 12 top-class foals in front of her, taking the absolutely top-class form she had at two and three to the breeding shed.”
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