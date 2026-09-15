Venetian Sun to be offered at Tattersalls December Mares Sale

Venetian Sun is set to be one of the star lots at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Trained by Karl Burke, the daughter of Starman was a brilliant two-year-old, winning the Albany, Duchess of Cambridge and Group One Prix Morny. She trained on well at three, running away with the Sandy Lane at Haydock before landing the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. After finishing second behind Comanche Brave in the July Cup, she suffered a strain to a tendon in August and was ruled out for the season. Her prospective new owners could consider racing on next year or retire her to begin a broodmare career.