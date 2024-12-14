Royale Pagaille, Frero Banbou, Djelo and now Gemirande. The big weekend winners keep on flowing for Venetia Williams who is in one of those periods of red-hot form where you could follow the yard blind. Just back Venetia blind, if you will.

Indeed, if you cottoned on early and backed all of Venetia’s runners since the start of November you would be looking at a profit of +£10.04 after Gemirande and that’s at starting price to a stake of £1. There have been gambles, Gemirande the latest as he halved in price from overnight odds of 11/1.

As systems go it’s not a bad one. Knowing when the yard go off the boil is key. Last season an equally fruitful November and December was the prelude to a very quiet January and February. At the moment the Venetia train looks to be one that isn’t stopping.

Gemirande was simply too good for his rivals in the Nyetimber December Gold Cup. Jockey Charlie Deutsch, sweating off 5lb in 24 hours to do his minimum weight of 10 stone 2lb rode an excellent race, setting his stall out, slowing it down, coming home strongly.

They had to dance to his tempo and those that went with him early – the likes of Stage Star and Il Ridoto – soon cried off. It was left to Madara to lay down the final, and only, challenge, but after a mid-air tussle at the second last there was only going to be one winner.

Gemirande was too strong, going away again at the finish, the eight-and-a-half lengths back to the third, last year’s winner, Fugitif, likely to force the handicapper into promoting the eight-year-old to a mark in the low to mid 140s.

“We don’t do long-term targets, this was a good enough one,” Williams said afterwards, leaving us to do the guesswork.

So here goes.

Gemirande screams TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival doesn’t he? His new mark will probably see him at number five or six in the weights for that race and his trainer has won it three times with Idole First, Something Wells and Carrickboy.

Proven on the New Course, proven fresh and not a particularly obvious one to relish deep midwinter ground, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see him kept back for the Plate. It’s also no surprise that the sole bookmaker betting on the race has him priced up as the 7/1 favourite.