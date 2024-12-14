Nyetimber December Gold Cup Handicap Chase full report and free video replay

Gemirande fought off the attentions of Madara to land the Nyetimber December Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham for Venetia Williams.
The well-backed 11/2 chance - tipped at 11/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column on Friday evening - won by a length at the line after pulling away from the Dan Skelton-trained horse in the closing stages.
At the second last the pair were much closer together when they clashed in mid-air, Gemirande coming off the better after the coming together, but it was the eight-year-old who was stronger under Charlie Deutsch up the hill.
Madara was over seven lengths clear of the third, Fugitif, who won the race last year, with the novice Guard Your Dreams running a commendable race in fourth.
Deutsch said: “I’ve grown to love this horse, he’s quite a character and his jumping was electric.
“I’m chuffed for him to get his head in front, he loves racing and is really enthusiastic. His jumping is so quick, he is quite a keen-going sort, so I was conscious we needed a breather on the way round.
“I felt I had a little bit there (at the last), it was just whether Madara would have a bit more, but he’s really game and he tries.
“He’s definitely got better with age, he was struggling to finish his races earlier in his career. It’s nice that he’s getting there now. Venetia is a magician with what she does with these horses.”
Recent big wins for the trainer-jockey combination have included Royale Pagaille and Djelo, and Deutsch added: “I’m really enjoying it, I’m confident and I know how Venetia works now. I have so much confidence in her and her horses.”
On her hot streak, Williams said: “It’s been amazing. You always look at the big races that are on offer and see if you’ve got something for them.
“I wanted to run this horse in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but he was out of the weights, so we went to Ascot instead. The way he quickened from the last to the line at Ascot, I haven’t seen that for a long time. I was so impressed and I thought we’ve definitely got to come here for this.
“Charlie wasn’t quite sure how he was going to do the weight (10st 2lb) and I didn’t know what he was going to amputate! Yesterday, I think he was 10st 7lb and he said ‘I’ll do the weight’. He could have gone for a couple of easier weight options at Doncaster, but he was very keen to come and ride him.
“He’s a big guy, he’s got big shoulders and he hasn’t done 10st 2lb for a while. I think he’s an outstanding jockey.
“Last season wasn’t really a full season at all for the horse. He got a really nasty overreach which took ages to get on top of, so last season didn’t really count.
“We don’t do long-term targets, this was a good enough one.”
Williams could be double-handed when seeking another major triumph in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
She added: “Hopefully we’ll run both L’Homme Presse and Royale Pagaille in the King George. He (L’Homme Presse) worked this morning and that’s the plan at the moment.”
Timeform view from the course - David Cleary
The latest running of the December Gold Cup won't go down as one of the vintage renewals, with the majority of the higher-rated runners failing to make a mark, but the first two in pulling clear in a soundly-run race deserve credit for showing improved form, grounds for thinking both will remain of interest, even once reassessed.
The winner Gemirande, following up a taking victory at Ascot on his return, defied a career-high mark in gutsy fashion. As so often on the New Course here, a bold jumper on the front-end proved difficult to pass; but Gemirande's number looked up when the favourite Madara joined issue going the better into the straight. However, the two bumped two out and battle was joined, Madara edging ahead briefly before Gemirande reasserted his advantage in the last 150 yards.
Madara went down by a length, but ran his best race. He'll surely get his head in front in a similar race before long. Last season's winner Fugatif, fifth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on his return, when Madara was fourth, confirmed he retains all his ability, but the others at the head of the weights, including the Paddy Power first and second, Il Ridoto and Ga Law, failed to fire.
