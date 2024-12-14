Nyetimber December Gold Cup Handicap Chase full report and free video replay

The well-backed 11/2 chance - tipped at 11/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column on Friday evening - won by a length at the line after pulling away from the Dan Skelton-trained horse in the closing stages.

At the second last the pair were much closer together when they clashed in mid-air, Gemirande coming off the better after the coming together, but it was the eight-year-old who was stronger under Charlie Deutsch up the hill.

Madara was over seven lengths clear of the third, Fugitif, who won the race last year, with the novice Guard Your Dreams running a commendable race in fourth.

Deutsch said: “I’ve grown to love this horse, he’s quite a character and his jumping was electric.

“I’m chuffed for him to get his head in front, he loves racing and is really enthusiastic. His jumping is so quick, he is quite a keen-going sort, so I was conscious we needed a breather on the way round.

“I felt I had a little bit there (at the last), it was just whether Madara would have a bit more, but he’s really game and he tries.

“He’s definitely got better with age, he was struggling to finish his races earlier in his career. It’s nice that he’s getting there now. Venetia is a magician with what she does with these horses.”

Recent big wins for the trainer-jockey combination have included Royale Pagaille and Djelo, and Deutsch added: “I’m really enjoying it, I’m confident and I know how Venetia works now. I have so much confidence in her and her horses.”

On her hot streak, Williams said: “It’s been amazing. You always look at the big races that are on offer and see if you’ve got something for them.

“I wanted to run this horse in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but he was out of the weights, so we went to Ascot instead. The way he quickened from the last to the line at Ascot, I haven’t seen that for a long time. I was so impressed and I thought we’ve definitely got to come here for this.