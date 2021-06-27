Airlie Stud Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Running in the colours of his mother, Anne-Marie, Velocidad was keen in the early stages, but perhaps not quite as keen as the favourite, Fozzy Stack’s Queen Mary third Cheerupsleepyjean.

A debut scorer at Fairyhouse, the Joseph O’Brien-trained filly looks something of a bargain-buy at just 25,000 guineas.

It was Aidan O’Brien’s Yet who put the pace to the race, with only four fillies lining up in the Group Two, but on entering the final furlong Velocidad (85-40) displayed a taking turn of foot for Declan McDonogh.

The daughter of Gleneagles quickened two and a quarter lengths clear of Yet, with Cheerupsleepyjean keeping on at the one pace back in third.

“She won nicely, Declan gave her a lovely ride and she’s a good filly,” said O’Brien. “Gleneagles probably wasn’t very fashionable last year, but he’s a good stallion. Trade is very fashion orientated.

“She’s always shown a lot of speed, but it is a staying family. Today she looked quick and she’s a Group Two winner now so whatever happens from hereon in is a bonus. I suppose the Cheveley Park would be the longer-term target.”