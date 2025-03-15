Vauban makes a winning debut for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in Australia

Vauban changed hands for a fee reported to be in excess of £1million and is now trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott but it hasn't been plain sailing for his new handlers.

Bott told racenet.com.au: "He is a talent and hopefully we are able to unlock it this campaign.

"He's got a few little quirks there that we are going work through and I think he is going to continue to adapt. He is an older horse now so he is a bit set in his ways also so we don't want to change too much because he obviously has plenty of talent there.

"That was a big win, to come off a relatively slow tempo from back there and maybe the track suited him today. I thought the 2000m [10 furlongs] he might have been a bit vulnerable but that sets him to his main targets next start."