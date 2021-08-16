Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the grey bounded clear up the Cheltenham hill to win the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in March.

The two previous winners of that Festival contest, Minella Indo and Monkfish, have gone on to be seen as two of the best chasers in training – albeit the latter is currently sidelined – and Cromwell will be hoping Vanillier can reach similar heights.

He faces far from an easy task on his chasing debut on Friday, however, up against Noel Meade’s Beacon Edge – last season’s Boyne Hurdle hero – and Gordon Elliott’s Grand Paradis, winner of the Michael Purcell Memorial at Thurles.

“It looks a hot race – but it’s to be expected in Ireland at this time of year, especially at this meeting,” said Cromwell.