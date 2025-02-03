Vanillier halves in price for Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the former Grand National runner-up has been plying his trade in 'banks' races this winter and came good at the third time of asking at the discipline in the Ladbrokes P.P. Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase.

Close up on the inside for the early stages of the race under Keith Donoghue, the grey Vanillier - who was wearing blinkers for the first time in his career - took it up around halfway and held a three-length advantage by the fourth last.

Three By Two gave chase but she started to weaken as the winner poured it on up front, eventually drawing right away to justify 9/4 favouritism with an 18-length defeat of Coko Beach (6/1) who held second from 4/1 chance Stealthy Tom. Chemical Energy was fourth, The Goffer fifth and Three By Two was sixth.

Paddy Power reacted by making him 10/1 from 20/1 for the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham next month, while Sky Bet shortened the winner to 33/1 (from 66s) for the Randox Grand National in April.