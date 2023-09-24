Vandeek limbering up for Middle Park Stakes mission at Newmarket

Trainer Ed Crisford is confident Vandeek can demonstrate his talent in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday and believes victory in the race “would put him on the board as one of the top two-year-olds in Europe”.

Having secured a first Group One win for Crisford, and his father Simon who he trains Vandeek in partnership with, in the Prix Morny at Deauville, France, last time out, the son of Havana Grey will bid to double his tally of top-level victories in the six furlong feature race. And although Vandeek, who is trained less than two miles from Newmarket’s Rowley Mile at Gainsborough Stables, is likely to come face to face with a number of his old adversaries along with several new rivals, Crisford believes the unbeaten Shaikh Khalid-owned colt can enhance his growing reputation. Crisford said: “The Middle Park is a proper championship race and if he was able to win a Group One at Newmarket it would be huge - not just for us but for the owner and the horse himself. It would put him on the board as one of the top two-year-olds in Europe. “It will be a proper race against proper horses and there will be some new horses coming in that we haven’t faced yet. It is going to be a very good race, but he has gone and won a Group One so he goes there with every chance. “He is the first Group One winner that me and dad have had and he just has that natural talent. We’ve had some good older horses come through our hands like Century Dream, but Vandeek has that real quality as a two-year-old and that means he should be an exciting three-year-old.”

🏇💫 The unbeaten 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗸 (leads) stretching his legs as his preparation continues ahead of his Middle Park Stakes test at Newmarket next weekend!



With a @Timeform rating of 115p, he ranks fourth in their leading 2yos currently in training.@edcrisford | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/qdG2n6z5nt — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 24, 2023

Vandeek has gone from strength to strength since first setting foot on the racetrack at Nottingham in July, but Crisford claims that when he first arrived at their Hamilton Road base from the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up sale in April he was anything but the imposing figure he cuts today. Crisford said: “He was a breeze up horse, and he looked good doing his breeze. He posted a good time but when he came into the yard he was still very narrow and weak. “He hadn’t filled his frame so we needed the time from April until June before we started pressing any buttons. When he came in he was like two boards slapped together, but he now looks stronger every time he gets to the track. “He always showed up nicely on the gallops without doing anything that made you think ‘wow’. He fell out of the stalls at Nottingham and missed the break and to be honest a lot of horses wouldn’t overcome that on their first start, but he did it well in the end. When they are green you know there is a lot of room for improvement, and there was.” Although Vandeek had his task made easier in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood with a number of his chief rivals pulling out of the race due to the soft ground, Crisford feels it was a performance that demonstrated the level of talent they were dealing with. He added: “The reason we went to the Richmond is that we knew he would go on the soft ground. We had an entry at Newmarket in a novice contest for him, but he was so well in himself and he looked a bit sharper in a gallop just before the race. “His owner is very enthusiastic and ambitious and he likes a challenge so he said ‘let’s go for the Group Two’. When he put the race to bed between the two and one furlong pole he did it instantly and you thought then he is a good horse. “A lot of horses came out because of the rain so you didn’t quite know what you had beaten, but to be honest he did so well Andrea (Atzeni, jockey) said he could have won by four lengths had he not eased him down.”

Vandeek is in charge of the Richmond