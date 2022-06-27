Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown looks set to be a star-studded affair, with French Derby winner Vadeni supplemented to take on Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Native Trail among a potential field of 11 high-class performers.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Vadeni fairly bolted up in the Prix du Jockey Club by five lengths, and connections were keen to keep him at 10 furlongs for the time being. Charlie Appleby’s Native Trail had been favourite before the news emerged that Vadeni would be making the journey. Having lost his unbeaten record in the 2000 Guineas to stablemate Coroebus, the Oasis Dream colt got back to winning ways in the Irish equivalent.

🏆😍 What a race this promises to be - a classy field of 1⃣1⃣ confirmed for the Coral-Eclipse at @Sandownpark on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/4aOWew8lHv — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 27, 2022

Appleby’s Godolphin compatriot Saeed bin Suroor is enjoying a golden patch and is hoping the decision to go back up in trip with Real World – therefore avoiding recent nemesis Baaeed – can help him achieve a notable milestone. “He was second to Baaeed last time and is now rated 123, so we got the right race for him, even though he did not win,” said Bin Suroor of his Lockinge and Queen Anne runner-up. “We are on 194 Group One wins now and I would like to get to 200. We are six off that target and, realistically, Real World is my only Group One horse at the moment. “He has taken us all around the world, so it is good. He has won Group Twos and it would be good to get at least one Group One with him.”