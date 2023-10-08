Uttoxeter review: Chasing Fire makes winning start over fences

There was a sad postscript to Chasing Fire’s successful chasing debut at Uttoxeter as top-class hurdler I Like To Move It suffered a fatal injury.

A small but select field of three runners went to post for the Andy’s Man Club Novices’ Chase, with last season’s Greatwood Hurdle hero I Like To Move It the 4/5 favourite. The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained six-year-old, who finished sixth and fifth behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle respectively last season, attempted to make every yard of the running under the trainer’s son Sam. He made a few jumping errors along the way, but was still in with every chance when suffering an injury on landing after jumping the final fence and he was swiftly pulled up by his rider.

💕 Our thoughts go out to the team connected with I Like To Move It, who suffered a fatal injury at Uttoxeter this afternoon.



💫 Winner of the Greatwood Hurdle and Kingwell Hurdle in 2023, he was a brilliant racehorse for the Twiston-Davies team. pic.twitter.com/zDlCLF2KUM — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 8, 2023

Chasing Fire was an 18/5 shot for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen, having won his first three races over obstacles last term before finishing down the field in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Making his first appearance since finishing third at Prestbury Park in April, the six-year-old jumped to the lead at the last and saw off the challenge of Pembroke by a length.

