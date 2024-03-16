Sporting Life
Gwennie May Boy on his way to victory
Gwennie May Boy on his way to victory

Uttoxeter review & free video replays | Below The Radar a name to remember

By Sporting Life
18:14 · SAT March 16, 2024

A review of the rest of the action from Uttoxeter on Midlands Grand National day.

Radar hits the target

Below The Radar could soon become a household name after enhancing his unbeaten record in the bet365 “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Paul Nicholls’ six-year-old was picked up for €60,000 after two seconds in the pointing field, but he is yet to taste defeat under rules, supplementing a bumper victory at Chepstow with his second win over timber at the Staffordshire track on Saturday.

Sent off a 3/1 shot in the hands of Freddie Gingell, his proven stamina came to the fore in the testing ground, as even some untidy jumping was unable to stop him notching up a game two-length success.

“He had to be very tough and his jumping wasn’t quite there but he has done it easy enough in the end,” Gingell told Sky Sports Racing.

“He won a nice bumper at Chepstow and then went to Hereford and won a novice hurdle there and the form of that has turned out good.

“He’s won nicely here today and he’s a lovely horse. He probably isn’t the quickest in the world, he has just the one pace, and I think the ground probably suited him.”

Regal display

There was a shock in the bet365 Novices’ Handicap Chase as Jonjo O’Neill’s Regal Blue put his best foot forward to score at 16/1.

Owned by one of O’Neill’s chief backers in Martin Tedham, the mount of Nick Schofield has proven rather hit or miss this season, but was on a going day as he relished testing conditions.

“He loved that ground and unraceable really suits him,” said O’Neill.

“He jumped away grand, Nick gave him a good spin and it all went well for a change. He’s really ground dependant and if he doesn’t like it, he just says ‘thank you very much, I have had enough’ – he’s a bit of a character, just like his owner!

“I thought he might have been beat at the last and in fairness to him, he battled away to the line and was going away again. I don’t think it is the trip that bothers him, it’s just the ground that is more important.”

Jupiter in orbit

Also relishing the heavy going was Gary Moore’s Jupiter Du Gite, who opened his fences account at the second attempt in the bet365 Handicap Chase.

A runner in graded company as a juvenile hurdler, the five-year-old was second on his chasing bow at Hereford in January and produced a fine round of jumping to oblige at odds of 11/2.

“He’s a tricky character but when things go right, he’s a very talented horse.” said jockey Niall Houlihan.

“I’m delighted for Alan Jamieson (owner), he’s had a few seconds and thirds recently, but to get Jupiter’s head in front will mean a lot to him.

“He’s a half-brother to Editeur Du Gite and he has lots of scope, but he still has to learn. At three out he was very brave but he was always going to get away with it.

“It was a pleasurable round of jumping and he got into a great rhythm and when it all works out for him, he’s a very talented horse.”

In a week when Irish trainers dominated proceedings at Cheltenham, it was no surprise to see the concluding bet365 Open National Hunt Flat Race go the way of John McConnell’s raider Lieutenant Mayne, with the 7/2 shot romping to a four-length success in the hands of Ben Harvey.

Dan Skelton was the most successful of the 'home' trainers last week and saddled a double thanks to the victories of Santos Blue (6/1) and Gwennie May Boy (11/2).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

