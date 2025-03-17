Uttoxeter ground softer than advertised on Midlands National day

Timeform's report for the Midlands Grand National highlights how the winning time suggests the going at Uttoxeter was slower than the advertised good to soft ground.

Uttoxeter is no place for a short-runner at the best of times yet an inaccurate going description that wasn't altered all day despite evidence to the contrary ensured one of those last-man-standing slogs so heavily associated with this race, with the times not reflective of heavy ground but still at least 6 seconds slower than when Timeform had described the going as soft at this meeting from 2021 to 2023, not to mention roughly 31s slower than the last time it had been assessed using times as good to soft back in 2014; predictably, more failed to finish than not, with a specialist over extreme distances doing just enough to hold an improver 2 years his junior as the pair came clear of a regular on the staying handicap scene last sighted finishing third in the Eider.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

MR VANGO has been expertly placed to make the most of his ongoing improvement and added a Midlands National to go with a London version and a Peter Marsh in a season of dominance across these specialist slogs, sensibly given time since Haydock and raising his level again to capitalise on a mere 3 lb rise, just about the longest distance in the calendar on ground more testing than the official still not exhausting him; he didn't get things all his own way (headed seventh until back in front seventeenth), but he typically jumped soundly and idled on the flat having fought off the attentions of the progressive runner-up on the long run to the last, which he'd cleared more like 3 lengths to the good; he seems dependent on conditions like this, which he didn't get when flopping in the Scottish National last spring and may not get at Sandown, either, if bidding to emulate the same connections' Step Back in the bet365 Gold Cup. TANGANYIKA very much enhanced his reputation and rating in going so close to bringing up a hat-trick in a more prestigious handicap over a significantly longer trip from a mark another 9 lb higher, showing all the required stamina to go with how he tends to travel; tracked pace, went with enthusiasm, loomed up usual 4 out, pressed leader still 2 out, stayed on to keep well clear of rest. PASSING WELL doesn't always make life easy for his jockey but is still proving as reliable as ever on the book, doing best of those from the back as he made it half-a-dozen placed finishes from as many starts this season on the back of filling the same position (behind Knockanore) in the Eider; in rear, went in snatches, off pace out wide still home turn, rallied between last 2, stayed on, never nearer.

Read: Timeform ratings reaction to the top chasers

MY SILVER LINING went with far more zest than at Wincanton with cheekpieces swiftly discarded and looked right back in form as a result until a test all the more severe than that provided in the Classic Chase she'd won in 2024 seemed to tell (also returning from 2 months off); tracked pace, pushed along soon after eighteenth, chased leaders usual 5 out, clear third 2 out, tied up before last. FORTUNEDEFORTUNATA is better judged on the step forward he'd taken at Punchestown, for what will likely prove the most severe test of stamina of the entire season caused him to crack after he'd worked his way into the picture from a fair way back; raced off the pace, jumped sketchily, crept closer back straight, headway under pressure approaching straight, effort flattened out. KNOCKANORE failed to repeat his big Eider effort, out again just 3 weeks on for one thing but also encountering a test all the more demanding, which ultimately told as well after he'd done as much as he could getting into things from rear; soon behind, went with little fluency, took closer order over circuit out, fourth when pushed along before straight, weakened 2 out. BODHISATTVA is better than his overall strike-rate might indicate but landing the odds in a 3-runner race remains his sole success over fences all the same, this taking his record for the yard to 0-13; raced off the pace, struggling when jumped left seventeenth. APPLE AWAY stays well by normal standards but still isn't cut out for stamina tests as extreme as this, with one error in particular hastening her latest defeat whilst among the market leaders (beaten at 9/2 or shorter all 5 starts this season); tracked pace, bad mistake thirteenth, mistake again sixteenth, dropped away gradually back straight.

Kopek des Bordes justified favouritism in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

GALIA DES LITEAUX continues to underachieve, no sluggard but retreating worryingly quickly all the same here considering connections had reached for a tongue strap; in touch until seventeenth, beaten quickly, pulled up soon after 4 out. IRON BRIDGE pulled up in this for the second year in a row but not before giving a bit more hope for a long way in first-time blinkers after 11 weeks off; tracked pace until 5 out, dropped away quickly. SAINT DAVY gave himself an even slimmer chance of getting home hiked to a marathon trip by taking a strong hold in first-time blinkers; in touch early, allowed head and led seventh, headed seventeenth, mistake next, dropped away. EGBERT often picks up the bridle at some stage but just wasn't on a going day this time tried in different headgear (first-time cheekpieces); mid-division, typically raced lazily, lost ground over circuit out, behind from sixteenth. WHERE IT ALL BEGAN again ran poorly; waited with, lost ground before halfway, reminders after fourteenth, pulled up circuit out. ANGLERS CRAG, who again gave trouble at the start, failed to build on the promise he'd shown previously this season; dropped out, some headway back straight, effort proved short-lived. IOUPY COLLONGES found his run of good form coming to a halt tasked with handling an extreme test for the first time; mid-division, struggling quickly back straight. INVINCIBLE NAO had his winning run ended with a whimper upped not only further in trip but also grade; soon steadied, jumped sketchily, tailed off usual 5 out.