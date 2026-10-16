Uttoxeter Friday review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Uttoxeter on Friday including a nice French recruit for trainer Faye Bramley.

Lunar Trix proved to be in a different orbit to his rivals after making an impressive debut under rules in the British EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle at Uttoxeter. The gelded son of Sea Moon made light work of his opponents in the extended one-mile and seven-furlong contest to continue the good run of form of trainer Stuart Edmunds. Despite showing signs of greenness once hitting the front, the 11-8 favourite, who won his sole point-to-point start at Lakhill in March, soon put matters to bed before cruising home to victory by 12 lengths. Edmunds said: “I don’t know what he beat, and he was very green when he hit the front. For a four year old he is just hard and tough. He is a very nice horse. “We have always liked him. He does nothing flash, but he is solid. "The people that own my yard trained him as a point-to-pointer so we knew a fair bit about the horse as we used the same gallops."

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While another low-key start is most likely for Lunar Trix on his next start, Edmunds hinted that an outing in the European Breeders’ Fund Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park in March could be a long term target. Edmunds added: “He will improve when he goes further, but I think we will stay at two miles for now. I’d like to get a lead for further in another ordinary race like this. “He has now qualified for the EBF Final and that could be up his street later in the season.”

Faye Bramley appears to have another smart French recruit on her hands in Folie Golith, who made her first start in Britain a triumphant one in the 100 Punting Feats And Bad Beats ‘Chasing Excellence’ Mares’ Beginners’ Chase. Having finished second in a Listed chase on her final start for Jeremy Da Silva, the daughter of Goliath Du Berlais made the most of a drop in class when putting her previous experience over fences to good use under Harry Cobden. Racing at the head of affairs throughout the extended one-mile and seven-furlong test, the 7/4 chance found plenty from the sharp end to defeat 5/4 favourite, and chasing debutant, Getawhisky, by seven lengths. And, on the back of this win, Bramley hopes that Folie Golith can now take a step back up in class.

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