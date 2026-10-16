Uttoxeter Friday review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Uttoxeter on Friday including a nice French recruit for trainer Faye Bramley.
Lunar Trix proved to be in a different orbit to his rivals after making an impressive debut under rules in the British EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle at Uttoxeter.
The gelded son of Sea Moon made light work of his opponents in the extended one-mile and seven-furlong contest to continue the good run of form of trainer Stuart Edmunds.
Despite showing signs of greenness once hitting the front, the 11-8 favourite, who won his sole point-to-point start at Lakhill in March, soon put matters to bed before cruising home to victory by 12 lengths.
Edmunds said: “I don’t know what he beat, and he was very green when he hit the front. For a four year old he is just hard and tough. He is a very nice horse.
“We have always liked him. He does nothing flash, but he is solid.
"The people that own my yard trained him as a point-to-pointer so we knew a fair bit about the horse as we used the same gallops."
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While another low-key start is most likely for Lunar Trix on his next start, Edmunds hinted that an outing in the European Breeders’ Fund Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park in March could be a long term target.
Edmunds added: “He will improve when he goes further, but I think we will stay at two miles for now. I’d like to get a lead for further in another ordinary race like this.
“He has now qualified for the EBF Final and that could be up his street later in the season.”
Faye Bramley appears to have another smart French recruit on her hands in Folie Golith, who made her first start in Britain a triumphant one in the 100 Punting Feats And Bad Beats ‘Chasing Excellence’ Mares’ Beginners’ Chase.
Having finished second in a Listed chase on her final start for Jeremy Da Silva, the daughter of Goliath Du Berlais made the most of a drop in class when putting her previous experience over fences to good use under Harry Cobden.
Racing at the head of affairs throughout the extended one-mile and seven-furlong test, the 7/4 chance found plenty from the sharp end to defeat 5/4 favourite, and chasing debutant, Getawhisky, by seven lengths.
And, on the back of this win, Bramley hopes that Folie Golith can now take a step back up in class.
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Bramley said: “She did have some useful form to her, but we are just trying to find out a bit about her because she is from France. I ride her at home and I got the feeling she didn’t need really soft ground, but we needed to find that out. It was a good starting point.
“She can be a bit quirky, and she is not the easiest to train. She is very forward so we have been trying to settle her, but Harry gave her a great ride.
“She needed to win today so the bubble didn’t burst if you like. If she comes out of this race well we will start to look at Listed races with her. I think we will keep her at this trip for the time being, but she was second over two-miles and three-furlongs in France so we know she gets further.”
Charlie Longsdon might have missed out on a trip to the Punchestown Festival in the spring with Seamoon Story, however he gained a slice of compensation in the D & M Groundworks Handicap Hurdle.
Making his first start in 228 days, the gelded son of Sea Moon, who was sporting the colours of dual Grade One winner Young Hustler that belong to part owner Gavin MacEchern, showed he was ready to roll on his return from a break.
Although forced to roll up his sleeves and dig deep late on to pass long-time leader Static, the 4/1 chance found extra when required to score by a length and a quarter to give winning rider Daire McConville his first winner of the campaign.
And victory for Seamoon Story in the extended two-mile and three-furlong feature acted as a double success with both Longsdon’s mother and father-in-law among his part owners.
Longsdon said: “Our original plan was to go to Punchestown in the spring, but he went up five pounds in his stable as the horse he beat went and won next time out so that ruined our Punchestown opportunity, but we have come here and that was the perfect result.
“Daire gave him a great ride as he just sat in the wings and pulled him up alongside after the last before going on.
“I still think he prefers to go right-handed, but we got away with going this way around today.
“There is a decision to be made now whether we stick over hurdles or going chasing as he should be a better chaser, but we might have to look at a better hurdle race with him first.
“It is a good result as my mother-in-law and father-in-law are involved with him so it keeps them happy.”
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