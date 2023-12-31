Sporting Life
Jonbon ridden by Aidan Coleman on the way to winning at Warwick
There will be no jumps racing in Britain on New Year's Eve

Uttoxeter and Warwick abandoned, Punchestown goes ahead

By Sporting Life
10:00 · SUN December 31, 2023

Sunday’s National Hunt meetings at Uttoxeter and Warwick have both been abandoned due to waterlogged tracks, but Punchestown is set to go ahead.

Each venue had called early-morning inspections due to poor weather forecasts and the worst fears were realised at the two British venues.

Uttoxeter was hit by a further 10.5mm of rain on saturated ground, leaving the course unraceable, with standing water in places.

Warwick brought forward their inspection following 20mm of rain overnight, which made it 54.5mm since last Monday and left the track waterlogged.

However, Punchestown managed to avoid any significant downpours and are set to race on heavy ground.

“Following just 1.5mm of rain overnight, Punchestown is fit for racing and today’s meeting goes ahead,” said clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan.

“The ground remains heavy and having spoken to Met Eireann this morning there is further rain expected later.

“At this stage, Met Eireann are saying we could get 4-5mm but there is a possibility that the showers could get heavier at times and lead to more rain than that. It is a bit unpredictable.

“However, the good news is that the track is raceable and the fixture goes ahead.”

There will be Flat racing in the UK, with Lingfield staging an all-weather fixture.

