Uttoxeter and Warwick abandoned, Punchestown goes ahead

Each venue had called early-morning inspections due to poor weather forecasts and the worst fears were realised at the two British venues.

Uttoxeter was hit by a further 10.5mm of rain on saturated ground, leaving the course unraceable, with standing water in places.

Warwick brought forward their inspection following 20mm of rain overnight, which made it 54.5mm since last Monday and left the track waterlogged.

However, Punchestown managed to avoid any significant downpours and are set to race on heavy ground.

“Following just 1.5mm of rain overnight, Punchestown is fit for racing and today’s meeting goes ahead,” said clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan.