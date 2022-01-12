Jamie Snowden is confident Up For Parol can take a step up in trip in his stride and provide him with his biggest winner of the season in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday.

After failing to take to fences on his penultimate outing the lightly raced six year old made it three wins from six starts under Rules on his return to hurdles with a clear cut success at Haydock last month to set up a potential tilt at the 2m 5f Listed event. He is currently a 7/1 chance. The Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle sees its prize fund in 2022 rise to £100,000 (up from an advertised £45,000 last year), thanks to a new partnership between Coral and The Jockey Club. Up For Parol, a winning Irish point-to-pointer, is yet to race beyond an extended 2m 3f over hurdles but Snowden believes the Sir Chips Keswick-owned gelding should have no problem in seeing out the extra distance given the manner of his latest success.

He said: “Up for Parol was a decent novice hurdler last season. He does like a bit of cut in the ground and the Persian War at Chepstow was a bit quick for him. “We sent him chasing at Ffos Las but that didn’t work so we put him back over hurdles and he won well at Haydock last time out. “He is bred for three miles. He won a couple of races over two miles last season. We did run him over an extended 2m 3f last season but he was doing a bit too much hence the reason why we dropped him back to two miles. “We stepped him back up to the extended 2m 3f at Haydock last time and the way he finished that day 2m 5f should be no problem. “He has done all his winning on flat tracks so I would have thought Kempton will be fine for him. I suppose this would be our biggest winner of the season if he won."