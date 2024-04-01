Sporting Life
Unquestionable wins at Santa Anita
Unquestionable wins at Santa Anita

Unquestionable targeted at French 2000 Guineas

By Adam Morgan
12:52 · MON April 01, 2024

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf champion Unquestionable will attempt to become a Classic hero at ParisLongchamp after being set a French 2000 Guineas objective.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the son of Wootton Bassett was getting on the scoresheet for the first time at the highest level as he carried the Al Shaqab colours to a maiden Breeders’ Cup victory at Santa Anita in November.

A consistent performer throughout his juvenile season, prior to his success in America he chased home Richard Hannon’s Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and it is therefore no surprise connections have their eye on a return to the French capital.

His Ballydoyle handler is still toying with the idea of an early-season tune-up run, but the one race all connections have circled on their calendar is the Poule d’Essai des Poulains on May 12, when O’Brien will seek his sixth victory in the colts’ Classic.

“Unquestionable is fine and Aidan is going to decide if he goes for a trial, but the plan is for him to go to the French Guineas,” said Alison Begley, UK racing consultant for Al Shaqab, who co-own the three-year-old in partnership with Coolmore and Westerberg.

“He ran really well there at Longchamp in the Lagardere and that will be the plan for him. At the moment Aidan is just deciding over a trial, but the first aim this season is the French Guineas.”

