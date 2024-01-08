Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase switched to Warwick

The valuable handicap was originally lost to the weather following the abandonment of Sandown last weekend.

All existing entries will be cancelled, with new entries to be made by midday on Tuesday. Final declarations will be made with the rest of the card on Thursday. The weights of the race will be republished following the new entries.

The BHA said it was grateful to the Jockey Club for agreeing to host the rescheduled race, to the Horserace Betting Levy Board for their prize-money contribution and to Unibet for its sponsorship of the race, as well as continued support of veterans’ races.