Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase: Sam Brown edges Aye Right in thriller

Sam Brown swooped late to deny Aye Right in the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Warwick.

The event had been rescheduled from Sandown’s abandoned card last Saturday and a field of 14 was stacked with familiar names and fan favourites. Aye Right has not tasted glory since winning the 2021 Rehearsal Chase but it looked as though he could finally break that barren spell as he jumped the last fence with a marginal lead in the hands of 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston. However, Sam Brown was hot on his heels and the pair were almost level on landing before settling down for a proper battle on the run to the line. It was Sam Brown who found most for Jonathan Burke though, with the Anthony Honeyball-trained winner pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear, with a further 12 lengths back to Mill Green in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“We have been quite lucky really as he had a bit of an issue and we would have been struggling to get him to Sandown last week,” said Honeyball, who was winning the race for a second time. “We thought we had him in good order in general and this is fantastic. I knew half way through that in this sort of race, it was just giving him a chance to stay in there and his jumping was just good enough today, it kept him in it. “Maybe the open handicaps are just going to be a bit tough for him sometimes if he isn’t jumping very slick, but Johnny just hunted him through it really and kept him on the bridle as long as he could. “Similar to Aintree, when he turned in, I thought when he gets into overdrive he can really pick up. We have thrown a few things at him really and the blinkers worked well at Punchestown, he went really well there. “He went OK at Cheltenham, that was a ray of light for us last time out over two-miles-four. We just thought we would change things up and I don’t think it would make a lot of difference, but was just something for us to make us think we would find more. It’s great to get him here in one piece and then go on to win, and of course we won it with Jepeck a few years back so it was very special.”