Mel Rowley's Wishing And Hoping scored a 50/1 success in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase at Sandown after a superb round of jumping on the front end.

The 13-year-old had dropped into a mark in the 130s for the first time in eight starts but he was largely ignored by punters given he hadn't won during that sequence. He made most under Alex Edwards, though, for a flamboyant success, a tired mistake at the last giving a glimmer of hope to Ramses De Teillee who had too much ground to make up. Run To Milan ran on for third from Up Helly Aa King who was fourth. Sky Bet paid six places on each-way bets and Saint Xavier was fifth with Broken Quest sixth.

Wishing And Hoping had not won since taking a veterans’ handicap chase at Aintree in October 2021, although he finished runner-up in that same event in October last year and this was a career-best effort off a mark of 139. Phil Rowley, Mel’s husband, who runs the Bridgnorth, Shropshire yard’s point-to-point string, was in two minds about the ground after persistent rain. “We were concerned about the ground and thought let’s see how he gets on,” said Rowley. “I couldn’t believe how far he was in front at the Pond Fence, I just hoped he’d keep going and he did.” He added: “We’ve had a professional licence for two years and this is by far the biggest success we’ve had. It’s a privilege to train horses like this.”