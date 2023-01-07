Mel Rowley's Wishing And Hoping scored a 50/1 success in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase at Sandown after a superb round of jumping on the front end.
The 13-year-old had dropped into a mark in the 130s for the first time in eight starts but he was largely ignored by punters given he hadn't won during that sequence.
He made most under Alex Edwards, though, for a flamboyant success, a tired mistake at the last giving a glimmer of hope to Ramses De Teillee who had too much ground to make up.
Run To Milan ran on for third from Up Helly Aa King who was fourth. Sky Bet paid six places on each-way bets and Saint Xavier was fifth with Broken Quest sixth.
Wishing And Hoping had not won since taking a veterans’ handicap chase at Aintree in October 2021, although he finished runner-up in that same event in October last year and this was a career-best effort off a mark of 139.
Phil Rowley, Mel’s husband, who runs the Bridgnorth, Shropshire yard’s point-to-point string, was in two minds about the ground after persistent rain.
“We were concerned about the ground and thought let’s see how he gets on,” said Rowley.
“I couldn’t believe how far he was in front at the Pond Fence, I just hoped he’d keep going and he did.”
He added: “We’ve had a professional licence for two years and this is by far the biggest success we’ve had. It’s a privilege to train horses like this.”
Trish Andrews, the winning owner said: “It was heart stopping. We have had horses for a long time but that was really extraordinary. For a horse of his age to show such amazing form and to jump so well it was brilliant. My heart is still thumping out of my chest. I thought I was going to need the ambulance.
“We have done this hobby for quite a long time. He has been a bit of a slow burner but Phil, Mel and Alex (Edwards) have really found the key to him and given him his confidence and that is why at 13 he is showing the form he is. He was too buzzy as a youngster and he needed more time before going under rules and in hindsight we did it the wrong way round with him. If we could turn the clock back he should have done this when he was four or five.”
Peter Andrews, husband of Trish, added: “It has been a lot of fun and for a 13 year old, all credit to Mel and Phil Rowley, they have done a great job, as they have given him a lot of confidence.
“He got his confidence back going point-to-pointing and hunter chasing then we sent him back under rules. These veterans' chases are great and long may they continue. This is a great thrill to be standing here with an older horse.”
