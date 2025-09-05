Unibet September Stakes preview: Colin Keane excited to be on Kalpana

The new Juddmonte-retained rider partnered Andrew Balding's filly when she chased home Whirl in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh but was suspended for her latest start in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

Her run there, chasing home Calandagan, catapulted her to favouritism for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp and Saturday's race, which she won last season, is her final prep race.

“I loved her in the Pretty Polly," Keane told Racing TV: "She’s a very straightforward filly and obviously won this race last year. It’s a prep race for the Arc and Andrew seems happy with her at home so fingers crossed.”