Unibet September Stakes preview: Colin Keane excited to be on Kalpana

Colin Keane is relishing the prospect of getting back on board Kalpana in Saturday's Unibet September Stakes at Kempton.
The new Juddmonte-retained rider partnered Andrew Balding's filly when she chased home Whirl in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh but was suspended for her latest start in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.
Her run there, chasing home Calandagan, catapulted her to favouritism for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp and Saturday's race, which she won last season, is her final prep race.
“I loved her in the Pretty Polly," Keane told Racing TV: "She’s a very straightforward filly and obviously won this race last year. It’s a prep race for the Arc and Andrew seems happy with her at home so fingers crossed.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.