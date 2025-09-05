Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Whirl beats Kalpana at the Curragh
Colin Keane aboard Kalpana (right) at the Curragh

Unibet September Stakes preview: Colin Keane excited to be on Kalpana

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri September 05, 2025 · 17 min ago

Colin Keane is relishing the prospect of getting back on board Kalpana in Saturday's Unibet September Stakes at Kempton.

The new Juddmonte-retained rider partnered Andrew Balding's filly when she chased home Whirl in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh but was suspended for her latest start in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

Her run there, chasing home Calandagan, catapulted her to favouritism for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp and Saturday's race, which she won last season, is her final prep race.

“I loved her in the Pretty Polly," Keane told Racing TV: "She’s a very straightforward filly and obviously won this race last year. It’s a prep race for the Arc and Andrew seems happy with her at home so fingers crossed.”

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/haydock-6th-sep/r-7%7C34697537.1435

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING