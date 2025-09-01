Unibet September Stakes: Kalpana among 13 entries

Kalpana faces a stern test in Saturday’s Unibet September Stakes at Kempton.
Andrew Balding’s filly, second to Calandagan in the King George at Ascot in July, is one of 13 six-day entries for the Group Three contest. She’s using the race as a springboard to the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next month.
Potential opponents include Giavellotto, for whom Oisin Murphy is already booked to ride. He won the Hong Kong Vase in December and was third in the Coronation Cup when last seen, seemingly ill-at-ease on the track at Epsom.
Willie Mullins has entered Absurde who is heading back to the Melbourne Cup having finished fifth in the race last season.
John and Thady Gosden could run both Palladium and Military Academy, William Haggas is also double handed with Candleford and Term Of Endearment, while Arabian Crown is Charlie Appleby’s sole possible runner at this stage.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.