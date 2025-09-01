Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Calandagan beats Kalpana in the King George
Calandagan beats Kalpana in the King George

Unibet September Stakes: Kalpana among 13 entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 01, 2025 · 29 min ago

Kalpana faces a stern test in Saturday’s Unibet September Stakes at Kempton.

Andrew Balding’s filly, second to Calandagan in the King George at Ascot in July, is one of 13 six-day entries for the Group Three contest. She’s using the race as a springboard to the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next month.

Potential opponents include Giavellotto, for whom Oisin Murphy is already booked to ride. He won the Hong Kong Vase in December and was third in the Coronation Cup when last seen, seemingly ill-at-ease on the track at Epsom.

Willie Mullins has entered Absurde who is heading back to the Melbourne Cup having finished fifth in the race last season.

John and Thady Gosden could run both Palladium and Military Academy, William Haggas is also double handed with Candleford and Term Of Endearment, while Arabian Crown is Charlie Appleby’s sole possible runner at this stage.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING