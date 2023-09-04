Unibet September Stakes: Bay Bridge and Pyledriver among Kempton entries

With warm weather forecast for the week, the Sir Michael Stoute team is eyeing a potential run on the all-weather for Bay Bridge who is at his best with cut in the ground.

Winner of the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot last season, he’s been restricted to three runs this term, hitting the frame in the Prix Ganay and Tattersalls Gold Cup but finishing only fifth behind Mostahdaf in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes last time.

Bay Bridge broke his maiden on the Tapeta at Newcastle in April 2021 and was fourth at this track on his second career start the previous autumn.

Last season’s King George hero Pyledriver finished fifth behind Hukum in this year’s renewal off the back of a reappearance win in the Hardwicke Stakes. He was second in a Group Three Classic trial on his only previous run here in June 2020.

Other notable entries include runaway Princess Of Wales’s Stakes hero Israr and 2022 Gordon Stakes winner New London who is looking to bounce back from a disappointing run in Germany last time.