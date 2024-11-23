Unibet Morgiana Hurdle report and replay: Brighterdaysahead scores

Brighterdaysahead became the first horse to beat State Man in Ireland after a rousing battle for the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.
Jack Kennedy was keen to put the winner’s race-fitness to full use, going to the front as the tapes went up and maintained a relentless gallop from there.
She was tracked throughout by the 4/9 favourite but when he overhauled her going to the last it looked to be game over.
However State Man landed flat-footed, Brighterdaysahead gathered momentum and ran on strongly all the way to the line to score by half-a-length.
Betfair and Paddy Power slashed the winner to 4/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March on an afternoon when Nicky Henderson admitted Constitution Hill might not be ready for the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.
Kennedy said: “She is hopefully (a Champion Hurdle horse), and she had to do it the hard way there as well today. To be honest, I think she hated it out in front. She did all the donkey work and she was very tough. State Man came and laid down his challenge, and she didn’t lie down to him so that was great.
“I had an idea they were going to try and keep it steady, so I just had to go and make the running on her. It didn’t suit her, but it worked out.
“We’ll see what the lads say what the plan is. She would have had to do that today anyway (to go for the Champion Hurdle) and thankfully she did. She’s improving away the whole time. I think she will have learned plenty today as well and it might make her kind of grow up a bit more, having to go and do it.”
Elliott was pleased with his runner and echoed Kennedy’s sentiments in saying that she did not enjoy making the running: “I know she had race fitness, but I thought it was a good performance,” he said. Everything went wrong for her because she was on her own in front. She would be better with a lead.
We knew two miles would be a bit short for her, but she had race fitness and we had to make use of it. She was idling in front and wasn’t doing a stroke so you would have to be happy. She is having a good blow so there is plenty of improvement in her. She’s a good mare. The Mares’ Hurdle is probably the race made for her, but we’ll see what happens.
“Leopardstown could be a bit sharp for her, but we’ll have a chat with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary, owners) and see what they would like to do.”
Willie Mullins was happy to give Brighterdaysahead the credit she was due and added: “She’s a good mare and I never mind being beaten by a good horse. I don’t think the last hurdle made the difference. He got to the front and she outbattled him.”
