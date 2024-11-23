Constitution Hill found to be suffering from bruising in pastern

Nicky Henderson say scans have revealed Constitution Hill is suffering from bruising in a pastern.

The brilliant hurdler was reported to be lame on Friday with an intended reappearance in next week's Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle shelved. Speaking to ITV Racing on Saturday the trainer said: “He had a long day yesterday, starting with x-rays which showed nothing which you have to be pleased about. You do wonder if there might he a chip or something in a knee or fetlock, but there was nothing to see anywhere. “He had an ultrasound then a MRI and the MRI scan has revealed there’s a bit of bruising in the pastern. There was a tiny little mark in there and it appears on the MRI that it’s touching a nerve. No part of the mechanism is injured at all, there’s no damage to anything, no tendons or ligaments are affected, nothing is fractured but he is still lame.