Carrying the silks of the late John Hales, Dan Skelton’s charge looked set for a routine success having seemingly mastered his only serious rival Rubaud jumping the last down the back straight and moving five lengths clear.

However the runner-up, in receipt of five pounds, rallied in the home straight and with his mount having shortened up into the last, Harry Skelton had to get serious with the grey to hold off the renewed challenge by a length.

Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power left L’Eau Du Sud unchanged at 10/1 for the My Pension Expert Arkle at Cheltenham.