L'Eau Du Sud winning the Henry VIII

Unibet Kingmaker Novices' Chase report: L'Eau Sud lasts home

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat February 08, 2025 · 31 min ago

L’Eau Du Sud retained his unbeaten record over fences in the Unibet Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick but it wasn’t entirely plain sailing for the 1/5 favourite.

Carrying the silks of the late John Hales, Dan Skelton’s charge looked set for a routine success having seemingly mastered his only serious rival Rubaud jumping the last down the back straight and moving five lengths clear.

However the runner-up, in receipt of five pounds, rallied in the home straight and with his mount having shortened up into the last, Harry Skelton had to get serious with the grey to hold off the renewed challenge by a length.

Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power left L’Eau Du Sud unchanged at 10/1 for the My Pension Expert Arkle at Cheltenham.

