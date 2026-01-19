Menu icon
Sir Gino and The New Lion - set to clash
Unibet Hurdle Cheltenham runners and latest odds

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 19, 2026 · 35 min ago

Harry Skelton feels Sir Gino is beatable as he prepares to lock horns with the Unibet Champion Hurdle favourite at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The in-form rider will be aboard The New Lion in a blockbuster clash for the Unibet Hurdle, the field also including 2025 JCB Triumph Hurdle winner Poniros plus Nemean Lion and Saturday's Haydock winner Brentford Hope.

But all eyes are on the clash between the two market principals, Sir Gino currently favourite for the March showpiece too.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Skelton said: “He’s in good form and I think the track will suit him well. Obviously Sir Gino looked very good when he won at Kempton and it’s going to be a proper race.

"In these races you never get an easy race, you never expect to turn up and just jump round to win. Sir Gino is definitely going to be hard to beat probably from what we saw at Kempton, but different track, different day, I think he’s beatable."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

