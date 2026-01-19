Unibet Hurdle Cheltenham runners and latest odds

Harry Skelton feels Sir Gino is beatable as he prepares to lock horns with the Unibet Champion Hurdle favourite at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The in-form rider will be aboard The New Lion in a blockbuster clash for the Unibet Hurdle, the field also including 2025 JCB Triumph Hurdle winner Poniros plus Nemean Lion and Saturday's Haydock winner Brentford Hope.
But all eyes are on the clash between the two market principals, Sir Gino currently favourite for the March showpiece too.
Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Skelton said: “He’s in good form and I think the track will suit him well. Obviously Sir Gino looked very good when he won at Kempton and it’s going to be a proper race.
"In these races you never get an easy race, you never expect to turn up and just jump round to win. Sir Gino is definitely going to be hard to beat probably from what we saw at Kempton, but different track, different day, I think he’s beatable."
