Unibet Greatwood Hurdle: Kerry Lee has high hopes of Nemean Lion

Kerry Lee is hoping Nemean Lion can build on his fine victory in the Welsh Champion Hurdle last month when he lines up in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday.

The six-year-old is among the favourites and a 6/1 chance with the sponsors for the prestigious handicap, having backed up some smart novice hurdles form with the win at Ffos Las on his seasonal reappearance. She said “Nemean Lion has really enjoyed his start to the season and it was great to get the nice ground at Ffos Las (for the Welsh Champion Hurdle). I thought he might need the run but it turned out he was spot on and it was a great performance. He’s gone up five pounds for that win which puts us on 140 now, it is exciting times.” Nemean Lion joined the Kerry Lee team from Godolphin having been trained on the flat by Andre Fabre in France. He spent two years off the track due to a series of injuries. Kerry’s father Richard and current owner Will Roseff purchased the six-year-old at Tattersall’s November Sale at Ascot in 2021 for £18,000. “He hasn’t always been a natural hurdler. He came here from Godolphin who sold him as he’d been injured twice with a tendon injury. I think my father and Will Roseff both saw potential in Nemean Lion becoming a hurdler and a good one at that," the handler added.

“We bought him and gave him a full year off before he came into training. Last October we gave him a pipe-opener on the flat at Doncaster which was a little disappointing. He then went novice hurdling and his hurdling was a little bit shaky and his schooling hasn’t always been perfect. Richard Patrick has put in a huge amount of work and this season we’ve been schooling him every week. Prior to the Welsh Champion Hurdle we were jumping poles in the school. I have to say, touch wood, he seems to have got it now, but we will never get complacent with him.” Nemean Lion was runner-up in the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp in 2020 and has made the frame in all five starts over hurdles since joining the yard, including when third in last season’s Grade 1 Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown and winning the Grade 2 Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso on his final start of the season at the beginning of March. “He’s always been a horse with a reasonable amount of potential. We don’t know where the ceiling is. When we ran in the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown it was quite a big task and I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to go," the trainer said. "We were chuffed to have finished third in that. Colonel Harry who we beat at Kelso has subsequently come out and won a nice chase at Chepstow this week. His career obviously progressed last season culminating in a Grade two victory. To start this season by winning one of the best handicap hurdles this season is quite exciting.” Sunday’s trip to Cheltenham will be Nemean Lion’s first visit to Prestbury park after connections decided to skip both the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree’s Grand National meeting last season. “It was really a deliberate plan to not go to Cheltenham or Aintree. Because of his previous injuries we have to mind him very carefully. As such we’re avoiding any ground that is quicker than good to soft. Our optimum would be Good to Soft, Soft in places. I took him up to Ayr for the Scottish Champion Hurdle and we didn’t run, the ground was much too quick. “I would say mentally he’s changed out of almost all recognition. It’s quite exciting when you get a horse like him who is used to being in a big yard and in a regime, who suddenly now hacks about and enjoys the woodland and the forestry. We sometimes take them to the river to have a splash and he just thinks anything along those lines that it’s all just a bit of a breeze. I have to say he’s turned into a really happy horse.”