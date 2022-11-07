The former, trained by Willie Mullins, was a rare runner and winner for the yard over fences at the Showcase Meeting and races from a seven pounds lower hurdles mark this weekend.

Thousand Tears, trained by Mullins’ nephew Emmet, won at Killarney last season and was going well when falling two-out on his final start of the campaign at Thurdles.

Paul Nicholls’ Sonigino heads the home defence and is on a hat-trick following impressive victories at Chepstow this term.