Irish raiders Dads Lad and Thousand Tears are among the market leaders after 19 horses stood their ground for Sunday’s Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.
The former, trained by Willie Mullins, was a rare runner and winner for the yard over fences at the Showcase Meeting and races from a seven pounds lower hurdles mark this weekend.
Thousand Tears, trained by Mullins’ nephew Emmet, won at Killarney last season and was going well when falling two-out on his final start of the campaign at Thurdles.
Paul Nicholls’ Sonigino heads the home defence and is on a hat-trick following impressive victories at Chepstow this term.
Last year's winner West Cork now finds himself top weight and could be joined in the field by stablemate Playful Saint.
Betfair Hurdle runner-up I Like To Move It is also set to carry 12 stone and has been strong in the ante-post market. Teddy Blue and Nina The Terrier are others who have been popular.
