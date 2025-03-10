Unibet Champion Hurdle preview: David Ord sets the scene

David Ord feels Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle all boils down to one obvious but crucial question.
Climb into a black cab at Cheltenham on Tuesday morning and you might be opening a door with a picture of Constitution Hill plastered across it.
'Catch Him If You Can' is the tagline.
And for two glorious seasons they couldn’t.
But then came the setbacks.
The disastrous racecourse gallop at Kempton in February of last year, the lung infection that surfaced immediately afterwards that was to go on decimate his own campaign and Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham plans.
A bout of suspected colic in April saw him require treatment at a veterinary hospital before returning to Seven Barrows.
He was back there after a summer grass “on the burly side” and underwent a breathing operation that came as something of a bolt from the blue for those looking on from the outside
He moved stables at the Lambourn yard, a new base with its own paddock, and all was well.
But then another racecourse gallop at Newbury en route to the Fighting Fifth, Sir Gino was on a different plane and a few days later for the first time in his career Constitution Hill was lame.
They found bruising in a pastern. It’s rare, and thankfully in his case something that didn’t linger. And despite all that – so far this campaign – they still haven’t been able to catch him.
He had a gear too many for Lossiemouth in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on his first start for 366 days.
We thought we were firmly in ‘straight to Cheltenham' territory afterwards. Which we were, but surprisingly Trials Day was the destination, where sent off at 1/12 he treated his rivals - and the final flight of hurdles - with disdain. It raised the blood pressure momentarily for a team who probably didn’t need much help on that front.
But now we’re here. The best two-mile hurdler of his generation, unbeaten in ten starts under Rules, back to reclaim the crown State Man plundered in his absence last year.
So, why are there still doubters?
Well, primarily because we don’t know if he is as good as ever after all those trials and tribulations, and even for Henderson and Nico De Boinville it boils down to feel rather than firm evidence.
In his four outings since posting a Timeform performance rating of 175 in the 2023 Champion Hurdle, Constitution Hill has run to 161+, 146+, 160+ and 152+.
In his defence they’re all he’s needed to record but on Tuesday he’s going to be extended, taken somewhere he hasn’t been for a long time.
Because the thriving Brighterdaysahead is in here with King Of Kingsfield to tow her along.
She was spectacular given that helping hand when beating Winter Fog and State Man by 30 lengths at Leopardstown over Christmas.
But the latter surely didn’t give his running that day and was only three-quarters-of-a-length adrift when he faced with Gordon Elliott’s star on his reappearance in the Morgiana Hurdle a month before.
So, was Brighterdaysahead as good as she looked given a helping hand up front as we picked at another cold turkey sandwich back when the festive lights were still up? Possibly not. But she presents a different challenge to the favourite.
She’ll commit early and get him racing further out than he’s been for a three seasons.
A peak Constitution Hill has a very high cruising speed. We saw a similar set up suit him down to the ground in the 2022 Sky Bet Supreme, a remarkable display and still his best ever performance on the ratings.
Maybe it will this time.
But it’s a maybe.
Maybe Brighterdaysahead is as good as she looked at Christmas and is ready to run him into the ground.
Maybe State Man, the forgotten champion, is ready to revive in first-time cheekpieces and played late, can pick up the pieces.
But the only question that really matters is the one Patrick Mullins answered on our latest Racing Podcast.
“The twice I’ve seen Constitution Hill this year he hasn’t been as good as he used to be but that’s not to say he can’t be as good as he used to be,” he said.
“From our point of view there’s hope that he’s not, because if he is, nothing else matters.
“His Supreme win was just phenomenal and one of the most memorable races I’ve ridden in. Look the ground that day was particularly quick, there was meant to be rain, it didn’t come, they probably hadn’t watered and there ended up being a deluge the next day.
“We ran Dysart Dynamo who was a runaway, they decided Jonbon wasn’t going to give him any rope and Constitution Hill went with them.
“They just went flat to the mat. I was on Kilcruit, Jack Kennedy was on Mighty Potter and halfway down the back straight we’re 20 lengths behind but I’m thinking ‘I could win this because they can’t keep going'.
“Dysart Dynamo falls, we almost caught Jonbon, I think he beat us by a couple of lengths, but Constitution Hill just got faster. It’s the most jaw-dropping performance I ever saw on the racecourse.”
Is he capable of doing it again? That's what the whole race boils down to.
If he is nothing else truly matters.
Catch It If You Can.
