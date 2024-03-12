Unibet Champion Hurdle: Cheltenham result and report

State Man got the better of Irish Point to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

The seven-year-old's only defeat in completed starts over timber was when second to Constitution Hill in this race last season and in his absence he was sent off the 2/5 favourite on Tuesday. Mullins' horse was always cantering through the race but the runner-up, a proven stayer, did likewise and they locked horns after the last. However, State Man quickened past his rival and was always doing enough to maintain a length-and-a-quarter advantage to the line. Luccia (33/1) provided the Nicky Henderson yard with a significant boost with a big run in third. Mullins and Townend were completing a Grade One double following Gaelic Warrior's brilliant win in the Arkle earlier on the card.

Mullins said: “I was amazed with the way Paul rode him, I thought he’d be much more forward, I didn’t dream that he’d only be fifth or sixth jumping the fourth-last. But he just rode him with supreme confidence. “I thought he’d make more use of his stamina, but Paul seemed to ride him for speed today and he clearly felt there was enough in the ground to take it out of the horses in front of him. But when jockeys are riding with confidence, they can do things like that and I feel that’s the way he’s been riding all season. He’s a fantastic jockey.” Asked if his charge is truly suited by Cheltenham and whether Constitution Hill would have been a big challenger, Mullins added: “He’s probably a better horse around Leopardstown, but he’s a Champion Hurdle winner. You’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle – we turned up. "He went on: “He probably doesn’t produce his best at Cheltenham, but you’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle. I think Paul was probably riding him very conservatively, he was keeping everything in reserve for the last hurdle, I think. Of course we were aware when Constitution Hill came out that the expectation grew, but you have to turn up to win and he turned up. “He’s a very good horse and he deserves a Champion Hurdle. I’d imagine Nicky will get Constitution Hill back and we can have another crack next year. Any day you get a winner here is good.”

Paul Townend celebrates State Man's Champion Hurdle win