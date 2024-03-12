Unibet Champion Hurdle: Cheltenham result and report

State Man got the better of Irish Point to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.
The seven-year-old's only defeat in completed starts over timber was when second to Constitution Hill in this race last season and in his absence he was sent off the 2/5 favourite on Tuesday.
Mullins' horse was always cantering through the race but the runner-up, a proven stayer, did likewise and they locked horns after the last.
However, State Man quickened past his rival and was always doing enough to maintain a length-and-a-quarter advantage to the line.
Luccia (33/1) provided the Nicky Henderson yard with a significant boost with a big run in third.
Mullins and Townend were completing a Grade One double following Gaelic Warrior's brilliant win in the Arkle earlier on the card.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Mullins said: “I was amazed with the way Paul rode him, I thought he’d be much more forward, I didn’t dream that he’d only be fifth or sixth jumping the fourth-last. But he just rode him with supreme confidence.
“I thought he’d make more use of his stamina, but Paul seemed to ride him for speed today and he clearly felt there was enough in the ground to take it out of the horses in front of him. But when jockeys are riding with confidence, they can do things like that and I feel that’s the way he’s been riding all season. He’s a fantastic jockey.”
Asked if his charge is truly suited by Cheltenham and whether Constitution Hill would have been a big challenger, Mullins added: “He’s probably a better horse around Leopardstown, but he’s a Champion Hurdle winner. You’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle – we turned up.
"He went on: “He probably doesn’t produce his best at Cheltenham, but you’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle. I think Paul was probably riding him very conservatively, he was keeping everything in reserve for the last hurdle, I think. Of course we were aware when Constitution Hill came out that the expectation grew, but you have to turn up to win and he turned up.
“He’s a very good horse and he deserves a Champion Hurdle. I’d imagine Nicky will get Constitution Hill back and we can have another crack next year. Any day you get a winner here is good.”
Townend was winning the race for the first time and said: “He’s a very simple horse to ride. On the ground, I probably could have waited a bit longer, but I didn’t doubt his stamina either. He’s an old favourite of mine and he deserves a big day like this. He’s a champion back home, only Constitution Hill was too good for him here last year. He deserved his day in the sun.”
On what it means to add the Champion Hurdle to his CV, Townend said: “It was the one that was kind of missing here. I suppose back in my younger days, I had a close association with Hurricane Fly, so it was a race that meant a lot to me, and I grew up watching the likes of Istabraq, so to put my name on that list is special.”
Elliott was delighted with the effort of Irish Point, who was switched to the Champion from the Stayers’ Hurdle.
He said: “I’m delighted with that run and it shows we made the right decision. We were beaten a length and a quarter by a proper two-miler. The horses seem to be in form, and that’s all that matters. I think we’ll go to Aintree. There’s a three-miler at Punchestown as well but if you are asking me now I’d say we’ll go to Aintree
Jack Kennedy, rider of runner-up, added: "He ran a blinder and lost nothing in defeat. I was happy with the choice of race and he ran great.
Henderson said of Luccia: “If I’d had any say in the matter at all, she’d have run in the County - but I’m not the boss! Actually, from two months ago we said we’d give it a go, and she’s a mare, and she’s been great all the way through. She might be going to stud - I’ll try and persuade Paul [owner] to have another go, in a handicap, which is where she normally lives, in handicaps, but she’s grown up today.”
Asked about whether there is a chance that Constitution Hill might be ready to take on State Man before the end of the season, Henderson replied: “I don’t know. At least he was ridden out with the others this morning, which was nice to see. He came out with the other horses for the first time this morning, but we’ve got a long, long way to go.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.