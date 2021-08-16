Alan King hailed stable stalwart Sceau Royal a “legend” after making his return to action a triumphant one in Kempton's feature Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Hurdle.

The popular nine-year-old secured his first success since landing last season’s Grade Two Betfair Game Spirit Chase at Newbury with victory in the Listed event to complete a near 5.2/1 double on the card for the triumphant trainer. After racing alongside favourite, and winner of the race for the past two seasons, Silver Streak, in behind early leader Teqany, for much of the two mile prize the 7/4 second favourite loomed into contention at the top of the turn in. As Silver Streak set sail to try and secure his third success in the race approaching two out his move was immediately covered by Daryl Jacob aboard Sceau Royal, who quickly asserted on the run down the last. Quickly pressing on after jumping the final flight Sceau Royal, who finished third in last season’s bet365 Celebration Chase at Aintree and fifth in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, had too many gears for his chief market rival with three and a half lengths separating the pair at the line.

King said: “That was lovely. We had the option of going back for the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las which he won last year or going for this. “He was rated a lot higher over hurdles this than he was last year and I thought this was the right place to come and get him started rather than carrying top weight yesterday. “I thought he would run very well but come on for it a bit. It was a good starting point. He has just been a superstar. He always travels well through his races. “The Queen Mother last year was very hard to take. I don’t think I’ve ever left a racecourse I did that day and that might have been his big chance but we have regrouped and he has been fine. He has been an absolute legend year after year and hopefully there is a bit more in him yet.”

