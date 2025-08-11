Under Jockeys Orders back for Sky Bet Ebor Festival

Under Jockeys Orders, a new initiative to give racegoers and TV viewers a closer look at Britain’s leading flat jockeys, is back for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2025 (August 20-23) and will, for the first time, be happening every day of the meeting.

The idea involves a raft of jockey-centric activities which give unprecedented access to the sport’s ‘stars in the saddle’ with the aim of engaging, entertaining and educating racing fans. Ryan Moore, one of the world’s leading riders, said: "It was great to be part of it last year as racegoers and viewers seemed to really enjoy it, so I’ll certainly be supporting it again in 2025. Racing, like other sports, needs to get closer to its fans."

Among the activities at the Ebor Festival will be: One race a day when it will be easier to identify the top jockeys as they’ll be wearing their surnames on the back of their breeches.

On social media, a pre-recorded Q&A session with top jockeys Rossa Ryan, Tom Marquand and Clifford Lee by children from Clifton Green Primary School, a York Racecourse Community Partner, asking probing questions such as ‘who’s your best friend in the Weighing Room?’

Autograph signing sessions every day with leading riders including Ryan Moore, William Buick, Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand.

A look into the family albums of several top jockeys to see childhood photos of their very early days in the saddle.

A best dressed jockey award, judged by Ebor Fashion Lawn expert Jack D March, who’ll be taking a detailed look at what sartorial styles are favoured by top jocks on the ‘horse walk’ at York.

The musical tastes of the top riders will also be explored with the top ‘disc’ jockeys revealing their favoured tunes as they drive to the races.

York will be giving away photo lapel stickers to racegoers of the leading male and female riders so they can show their support for their favourite jockey.

Plus, interviews, race card information, big screen jockey imagery and other activities to bring racegoers closer to the human athletes at the centre of the sport.