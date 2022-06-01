With the racecourse expecting a sell-out 36,000 crowd on Saturday, as well as thousands more experiencing the day with free entry on the Hill, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper hopes some predictions may be incorrect.

Heavy showers have produced 12 millimetres of rain at the track since Monday evening and the going is officially described as good to soft, soft in places ahead of the two-day meeting, which starts on Friday with the Cazoo Oaks and Coronation Cup as the Group One highlights.

Cooper said on Wednesday afternoon: “There was a spot of rain in the air at 1pm but there was nothing measurable. It increasingly looks like that will be it for today.

“It has brightened up and we are heading into what looks like two dry days with temperatures around 20C, and then heaven knows what is going to happen on Saturday.