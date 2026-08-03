Unbeaten winners evidence of above-average classic crop

Scandinavia with much more to spare in Gold Cup rematch

Just a head had separated Scandinavia and Trawlerman in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot – not enough to split them on Timeform ratings - but in their eagerly awaited rematch in the Goodwood Cup, the verdict was much clearer, with Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old putting eight and a half lengths between himself and his older rival. That takes Scandinavia’s rating to 128+, with Trawlerman remaining on 127.

That doesn’t tell the whole story of a dramatic race where the loose Amiloc, who unseated at the start, got in Trawlerman’s way, but Scandinavia was beginning to get on top at the time and forged away to prove himself the pre-eminent stayer around, with the end-to-end gallop bringing out the best of him back at two miles. This extends his unbeaten run to seven races, a streak which began over a year ago and included last year’s Goodwood Cup. The Irish St Leger is a possible next target for him, while Trawlerman might be best off trying to avoid Scandinavia in future, set to come off second best here regardless of the interference he met.

Bow Echo remains unbeaten after first test against his elders

Wednesday’s, and indeed the meeting’s, highlight was a vintage renewal of the Sussex Stakes, the field of twelve (which included the first and fourth in the previous day’s Lennox Stakes, Lake Forest and last year’s shock Sussex winner Qirat) being the joint-largest this century and bringing together no fewer than nine Group 1 winners.

The top three in the betting filled out the first three places as three-year-olds Bow Echo (133 from 131p) and Gstaad (126 from 124) took the first two places as they had done in the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes. Becoming the first since Frankel to add the Sussex to those two earlier victories, Bow Echo maintained his unbeaten record with a thrilling performance, short of room at one stage and conceding first run to his old rival but pulling the race out of the fire at the last moment thanks to his potent turn of foot.

Bow Echo’s clear-cut defeat of Gstaad in the 2000 Guineas remains his best effort, and Bow Echo’s improved rating comes from that run being upgraded in the light of Gstaad’s subsequent performances, that one beaten only half a length here, running a tremendous race and putting up a performance that would have won him most editions of this race over the last decade. Avoiding Bow Echo is likely to be his best route to further Group 1 success.

Behind them in third, Opera Ballo (remains 125) fared best of the older horses, turning the tables on Ten Bob Tony (remains 123), fourth here, who’d had him back in third in the Queen Anne Stakes, Opera Ballo running a cracker against a pair of top three-year-olds after leading for much of the last two furlongs.

More evidence of an above-average three-year-old crop in Nassau

Another unbeaten record was kept up in Thursday’s Nassau Stakes where Ballydoyle three-year-old Diamond Necklace (123p from 117) ran her best race yet to register a fourth Group 1 success in a row on her first start in Britain after three top-level victories in France. More impressive than when narrowly winning the Prix de Diane the time before, Diamond Necklace is clearly going from strength to strength like many of her stable’s top fillies before her, soon in control once produced to lead over a furlong out and stretching away to win by two and three quarter lengths. She has plenty of options now, including a potential step up in trip or taking on male rivals. Five-year-old Friendly Soul (remains 118) finished well clear of the rest, running right up to her best in second but left behind once Diamond Necklace took the lead from her.