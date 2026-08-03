Unbeaten winners evidence of above-average classic crop

John Ingles rounds up the major changes to the Timeform ratings from Goodwood where Bow Echo and Diamond Necklace kept their unbeaten records.
Scandinavia with much more to spare in Gold Cup rematch
Just a head had separated Scandinavia and Trawlerman in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot – not enough to split them on Timeform ratings - but in their eagerly awaited rematch in the Goodwood Cup, the verdict was much clearer, with Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old putting eight and a half lengths between himself and his older rival. That takes Scandinavia’s rating to 128+, with Trawlerman remaining on 127.
That doesn’t tell the whole story of a dramatic race where the loose Amiloc, who unseated at the start, got in Trawlerman’s way, but Scandinavia was beginning to get on top at the time and forged away to prove himself the pre-eminent stayer around, with the end-to-end gallop bringing out the best of him back at two miles. This extends his unbeaten run to seven races, a streak which began over a year ago and included last year’s Goodwood Cup. The Irish St Leger is a possible next target for him, while Trawlerman might be best off trying to avoid Scandinavia in future, set to come off second best here regardless of the interference he met.
Bow Echo remains unbeaten after first test against his elders
Wednesday’s, and indeed the meeting’s, highlight was a vintage renewal of the Sussex Stakes, the field of twelve (which included the first and fourth in the previous day’s Lennox Stakes, Lake Forest and last year’s shock Sussex winner Qirat) being the joint-largest this century and bringing together no fewer than nine Group 1 winners.
The top three in the betting filled out the first three places as three-year-olds Bow Echo (133 from 131p) and Gstaad (126 from 124) took the first two places as they had done in the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes. Becoming the first since Frankel to add the Sussex to those two earlier victories, Bow Echo maintained his unbeaten record with a thrilling performance, short of room at one stage and conceding first run to his old rival but pulling the race out of the fire at the last moment thanks to his potent turn of foot.
Bow Echo’s clear-cut defeat of Gstaad in the 2000 Guineas remains his best effort, and Bow Echo’s improved rating comes from that run being upgraded in the light of Gstaad’s subsequent performances, that one beaten only half a length here, running a tremendous race and putting up a performance that would have won him most editions of this race over the last decade. Avoiding Bow Echo is likely to be his best route to further Group 1 success.
Behind them in third, Opera Ballo (remains 125) fared best of the older horses, turning the tables on Ten Bob Tony (remains 123), fourth here, who’d had him back in third in the Queen Anne Stakes, Opera Ballo running a cracker against a pair of top three-year-olds after leading for much of the last two furlongs.
More evidence of an above-average three-year-old crop in Nassau
Another unbeaten record was kept up in Thursday’s Nassau Stakes where Ballydoyle three-year-old Diamond Necklace (123p from 117) ran her best race yet to register a fourth Group 1 success in a row on her first start in Britain after three top-level victories in France. More impressive than when narrowly winning the Prix de Diane the time before, Diamond Necklace is clearly going from strength to strength like many of her stable’s top fillies before her, soon in control once produced to lead over a furlong out and stretching away to win by two and three quarter lengths. She has plenty of options now, including a potential step up in trip or taking on male rivals. Five-year-old Friendly Soul (remains 118) finished well clear of the rest, running right up to her best in second but left behind once Diamond Necklace took the lead from her.
There was an Irish one-two in the Gordon Stakes where King George V Stakes winner Enceladus (119p from 113p), a grand type physically, continued his rapid progress, and with the longer trip at Doncaster likely to be no problem, double-figure prices underestimate his St Leger chances. Runner-up Geryon (120 from 110) deserves plenty of credit too, conceding the winner 3 lb and going down by just over a length after suffering some brief interference.
American Affair back on top in King George Stakes
Sprinters took centre stage on Friday in the King George Stakes where Battaash’s course record for the five furlongs came close to being broken under the quick conditions. The current sprinting crop doesn’t have a Battaash, however, and less than a length covered the first four home, all of whom had contested the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and will likely meet again in the Nunthorpe later this month.
It was last year’s King Charles III winner American Affair (118 from 115) who came out on top, much the best in the stand-side group, though having only half a length to spare and despite his rider dropping his whip. He’s taken a while to return to his best after missing the second half of last season but now goes to York in top form.
Rumstar (ran up to his 116 rating) continued his good season, faring best of those in the far side group and staying on to take second from Time For Sandals (112 from 106) and last year’s Nunthorpe winner Asfoora (remains 112). Time For Sandals was another returning to her best, just finding this test on the sharp side, while Australian mare Asfoora went with more zest than previously this season too, so may have earned another trip to York before she’s retired.
Friday also saw the handicap performance of the week, or two of them to be exact, as there were smart performances under 9-12 in the Golden Mile from both winner Archivist (119 from 112) and runner-up Cerulean Bay (116 from 114). Hunt Cup favourite Archivist turned the tables from several at Ascot under a superb ride from Callum Rodriguez from a very tricky draw, also avoiding the trouble on the inner. Cerulean Bay ran a cracker for David O’Meara who has an excellent record in this race, and he’ll presumably attempt to go one better than last year in a similar event at the Ebor meeting.
Wathnan again in Stewards’ Cup
Archivist’s trainer Hamad Al Jehani also won Saturday’s Stewards’ Cup for Wathnan with the Wokingham seventh Evening Saigon (108 from 106) who got up for a head success. Still lightly raced in sprint handicapping terms, he ought to make into a smart sort before too long.
Already at that level under bigger weights were the next three home in a close finish, last weekend’s Sky Bet Dash winner Stratusnine (113 from 108) just failing under his penalty and taking the runner-up spot from Mitbaahy (115 from 110), first home of those drawn high, and Completely Random (113+ from 111+), both of whom finished well from much further back, particularly the latter who was storming home, much like when beaten a head in the Wokingham.
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