Unbeaten Kopek Des Bordes impresses at Dublin Racing Festival

Karniquet crossed the line in second with Good And Clever, trained by Warren Greatrex in Britain, a further nine lengths away in third.

Townend remained motionless in the saddle with the field strung out behind but their advantage continued to increase. Kopek Des Bordes took the last in his stride, Townend had a quick look behind for non-existent dangers and didn't even need to shake the reins at his mount who scored by 13 lengths.

A winner of a bumper and a course and distance maiden hurdle at Christmas, Kopek Des Bordes travelled kindly for Paul Townend and eased into a clear lead before the turn for home.

Mullins had won nine of the last 10 renewals including the last six and the 4/5 favourite never looked like doing anything other than making it seven in a row at Leopardstown.

Winning owner Charlie McCarthy said: "When you see your grown sons cry that is something you can't buy, that is a feeling that I will take to my grave with me. It is unreal, unbelievable and I wake up in the morning and say is this dream still alive that I have a horse that has a very realistic chance of winning at Cheltenham and it's very good for the boys and myself.

"Today he showed us the real Kopek Des Bordes."

Confidence is high in the family with one of McCarthy's sons adding: "Dad always wanted a winner at Cheltenham and now it's on the cards."

Betfair Sportsbook concurred and make the winner a 6/4 chance for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Mullins said of his winner: “The horse was very keen and free the whole way, but Paul just let him have his head going to his hurdles and he’s jumped way better than Christmas. We did a lot of schooling with him since the last day.

“He’s put him in a lovely position, then the loose horse came and I knew what was going to happen, it set him mad as Paul doesn’t usually go on three furlongs out. The loose horse then ran wide at the second-last and Paul had to yank him back, but he still put in a huge jump at it. You’d think he’d have no trouble jumping fences after that.

“It was a tremendous performance. We thought he was good enough to win a bumper and win his hurdles, but you never know if a horse is this good. They’re Grade One material and very few horses show you that at home. They don’t show me anyway, I don’t ask them that many questions and let them show it on the racecourse.

“This fellow was a beautiful horse at the sales, he didn’t walk the way you’d probably want one to walk but with his pedigree, age, the scope and size of him, we took a chance on him.

“I don’t see any need to go up in trip because he’s going to need a very fast pace in his races.”

Greatrex chuffed with Good move

Greatrex was pleased with Good And Clever saying: "It's the best he's jumped. When we schooled him last week I got Jockey Club Estates to put some orange hurdles and he had a right look so I'm glad I did that but James [Bowen, jockey] said he was in his comfort zone today.

"I'm so chuffed because before the race I thought 'what the hell have I done' but you come here and he's a very good horse I think; obviously not as good as the other two but he's going to have a very bright future. He's going to get further and we'll plan where we're going now, he's not a bad maiden is he?

"He travelled well and didn't make me look stupid. I'm thrilled and thrilled for Jim and Clare, they're always game for something and we've given it our best. He's a different horse on soft ground and I do think a flat track is probably better for him at the moment. He's getting better all the time, before he was quite a rigid, big backward horse and he's really thrived since he's been over here.

"He's hugely exciting. To come here and do that, I'm chuffed."